WHILE Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) partners with National Gas Company (NGC) in a plan to capture and use landfill gas (LFG) from Forres Park in Claxton Bay, a former government minister is calling for the residents nearby to be of prime consideration.
Over the years, residents in the vicinity of the landfill have complained of breathing problems, facing sleepless nights and having to temporarily vacate their homes due to emissions from the Forres Park landfill.
Schools in the area have also had to close because of the smoke.
Residents have launched a petition against the dump and garnered more than a thousand signatures. And just weeks ago, residents spent close to 12 hours in thick smoke coming from the landfill. The smoke stretched across the Solomon Hochoy Highway from California to Gasparillo.
Back then, a resident from Soledad Road, Claxton Bay, who said the dump is to the north-east of four villages, told the Express that their rights were being infringed.
“My house was totally filled (with smoke) because one person forgot one window open… I know for sure there are people around here with asthma and with respiratory problems…It’s affecting people to the extent where they have to abandon their house and that’s against human rights. We have a right to live, we have a right to fresh air, we have a right to breathe,” said the resident.
‘Well-being of communities’
And former member of Parliament for the area, Surujrattan Rambachan, had spoken out against the dump in the past.
Commenting last week Tuesday on the Government’s latest initiative with landfill gas, Rambachan said: “Anything that has to be done with Forres Park landfill must, as a matter of priority, take into consideration the well-being and welfare of the communities around that landfill.”
He also said proper studies have to be done to determine the impact the landfill is having on the health of people.
“I have always had a very deep concern for the health and safety of people around the Forres Park facility, especially those in Springvale where a number of people have had health issues, and especially breathing issues, as a result of what is emanating out of that Forres Park landfill,” Rambachan said.
He added: “I’m very happy that something might be done to utilise the waste from the facility but can it be done in an environmentally friendly manner, (and) secondly, can it be done in a way that protects the lives of human beings who may not be able to move themselves out from around that facility.”
Some of them, he said, have been there for decades.
Rambachan said he had several meetings with the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and other agencies in the past. He also said, while he was in government, there were negotiations with a company in India to come to Trinidad and utilise the waste at the Beetham landfill in Port of Spain and Forres Park for recycling and to create an environmentally-safe community.
“That didn’t come out and I will say very openly because of certain levels of prejudice against Indian companies coming to operate in Trinidad. That went to nought and that’s very regrettable in my view,” stated Rambachan.
He also said that while he was Minister of Foreign Affairs, there was a South Korean facility he explored.
He explained that they incinerate all the waste and turn it into by-products, adding: “In one area, they showed me where they had developed a golf course. So the technology is there in order to make improvements that will balance the interest of people in terms of safety with a friendlier environment.”
Government’s plan
A news release from the Ministry of Public Utilities last week Monday stated that SWMCOL and NGC and two of its subsidiaries, National Energy and NGC CNG, will be partnering to capture and utilise the gas emitted by the Forres Park landfill.
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the State companies.
“In his feature address, Minister (of Public Utilities Marvin) Gonzales noted the many benefits–from a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to the potential for revenue generation–of the partnership, not just for the relevant State agencies but at the national, regional and global levels,” the release said.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency website states that landfill gas (LFG) can be captured, converted, and used as a renewable energy resource with potential end uses, including industrial/institutional uses, arts and crafts, pipeline gas, and vehicle fuel.
It stated that using LFG helps to reduce odours and other hazards associated with LFG emissions, and prevents methane from migrating into the atmosphere and contributing to local smog and global climate change.