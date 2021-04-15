Living on a volcano

The people of St Vincent and the Grenadines know what it is to be humbled by a force of nature.
They have endured multiple hurricanes that maimed and killed, wiped out communities and destroyed the agriculture and tourism industries.
They have rebuilt and replanted every time, and carried on.
But no Vincentian alive has ever experienced the terrifying power of the erupting La Soufriere volcano.
The eruptions of 1979 cannot compare to what is happening now, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told the nation on Monday.
Instead, said he said that according to the scientists, the island is being convulsed by an event more comparable to what happened in 1902-03, when an estimated 1,700 perished.
And from historical accounts from those who lived through that eruption, a lot of what is happening now, happened then.
St Vincent is an island born of a volcano, one of eleven in the Lesser Antilles Volcanic Arc that has at least 17 active volcanoes, stretching from the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano in Grenada, to Saba in the north.
Six of those volcanoes have erupted since 1900.
St Vincent is the most active in the Caribbean.
For La Soufriere, which began erupting April 9, it is the sixth time it has exploded into life since 1718, when it was still the domain of the Caribs, not get settled by the European invaders.
The only know account of the 1718 eruption was recorded by Daniel Dafoe, the English trader, writer, journalist, pamphleteer and spy most famous for his novel ‘Robinson Crusoe’.
He wrote, based on account given to him by sailors in the vicinity of the island “On the 27th (March), in the morning, the air was darkened in a dreadful manner, which darkness, by all accounts, seems to have extended over all the colonies and islands which were within 100 miles of the place…”.
“They saw in the night that terrible flash of fire, and heard innumerable clashes of thunder - some say it was thunder they heard others that it was cannon only that the noise was a thousand times as loud as thunder or cannon”.
“That the terror was inexpressible, and cannot be represented by words, that the noise of the bursting of the earth at first is not possible to be described; that the force of the blow or blast was such, and the whole body of the island was raised so furiously, that the earth was entirely separated into small particles like dust ; and as it rose to an immense height, so it spread itself to an incredible distance, and fell light and gradually, like a small but thick mist.
“In the afternoon they were surpriz’d with the falling of something upon them as thick as smoke but fine as dust, and yet solid as sand; some ships had it nine inches, others a foot thick, upon their decks; the Island of Martenico [Martinique] is covered with it at about 7 to 9 inches thick; at Barbadoes it is frightful, even to St. Christophers (St Kitt’s/Nevis) it exceeded four inches.”
As soon as it was understood by the inhabitants in other islands what it was, that is to say, that it was an eruption of the earth at the island of St. Vincent or thereabouts, sloops, barks, and other small vessels came from all parts to see how it was, to inquire into the damage suffered, and to get an account of the particulars…”.
There is no record of how the First Peoples, who lived in coastal settlements, survived the eruptions. But they were there when the French and British began fighting over the place.
In 1763, the French surrendered St Vincent to the British, who surveyed the island into freehold, leasehold, cultivable lands for plantations, and lands allocated for the Caribs, thousands of whom were deported to an island off Honduras before the turn of the century.
Being planted by enslaved Africans.
The explosive eruptions, which ruined many of the plantations, continued for four days, with ashfall as far as Barbados, mud flows, on the windward and leeward flanks, and a final climatic eruption April 30, that destroyed the dome, and creating a lake.
A painting by JMW Turner depicting the eruption survives to this day. It is based on a sketch by Chateaubelair Bay land owner Hugh Perry Keane, who recorded the event thusly:
There in stupendous horror grew
The red volcano to the view.
And shook in thunders of its own,
While the blaz’d hill in lightnings shone,
Scatt’ring thin arrows round.
As down its sides of liquid flame
The devastating cataract came.
With melting rocks, and crackling woods.
And mingled roar of boiling floods.
And roll’d along the ground!
The volcano was dormant
Then came the events of 1901 when La Soufriere stirred to life, with tremors that led to earthquakes, rockfall and landslides leading to the explosive eruptions in May 1902, with a final climatic explosion in March 1903.
The eruptions then happened around the same time as the cataclysm on the island of Martinique, when Mt Peele exploded, and a pyroclastic flow killed more than 29,000 people in the town of Saint Pierre in what remains the most destructive volcanic disaster on the 20th century.
Much of what occurred then, the people of St Vincent are seeing now – pyroclastic flows, lahars, ashfall, the destruction of homes, the agriculture sector, the evacuation of people living closest, and that awe-inspiring column of ash being propelled so high that it is being swept east, counter to the northwesterly tradewinds.
A report from the time read: “The area of devastation on St. Vincent is very large in proportion to the total area of the island…due to the May eruptions to be forty-six square miles, practically one-third the entire area of the island.. The shocks or detonations from some, if not all, of the great eruptions were felt in Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Vincent, Trinidad and other islands, though not in the intervening islands of St. Lucia and Dominica.
“The deaths on St. Vincent are assigned, principally, to the following causes:—(1) most important, asphyxiation by hot, dust-laden steam and air; then (2), burns due to hot stones, lapilli and dust ; (3), blows by falling stones ; (4), nervous shock ; (5), burning by steam alone, and (6), probably, strokes of lightning.
The remains of people were being found months after the volcano went silent. An estimated 1,700 died.
The 1979 erupted have a day’s notice. It sent an ash cloud over the Caribbean, with mudflows and pyroclastic flows destroying the agriculture in the fertile foothills of a volcano 300 metres higher than Trinidad’s highest point, the El Cerro del Aripo.
But the evacuation was a success and everyone lived to return to their lives on the island that is a volcano.