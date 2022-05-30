FOR two weeks, sewage-scented water has been gushing throughout the community of Harmony Avenue in Tarodale, Tarouba.
And residents, who say they have grown sick of the scent and accompanied free-flowing water, are begging for assistance.
Speaking to the Express on Saturday, a number of residents say that the overflowing began in mid-May and has since been a cause of distress for all those who frequent its roads. The housing development residents say they have exhausted all avenues to try to seek redress.
“It has been like a week now and whatever happened with the manhole in the road here, the place is overflowing with water and we can’t get rid of the scent. People say the faeces turned white and that is what is running everywhere,” a resident said.
“We complained everywhere we could complain. The neighbour has a nine-month-old baby here. The smell is so bad we have to keep the door closed. I am not an indoor person. I like to see what is going on in the neighbourhood. They need to fix it, we have clothes to hang out and we can’t because it is throughout the whole street,” the resident said.
Another told the Express that residents contacted the Water and Sewerage Authority last week to inform them of residents’ plight. She said although she had received a phone call from the Authority, work has yet to be done to repair the issue.
“Wednesday I sent a message to WASA and they called and took the information. She (WASA employee) told me they would try and send a team to see about it. It is the main street and water is just passing everywhere. It is not running into anyone’s home but people have to walk through it, it is becoming unbearable now,” she said.
Others said that they have grown frustrated by the lack of a response, adding that the community felt as though it was being overlooked by relevant representation.
“When is someone coming to see about this? We are getting the smell inside the house. It smells like faeces and you are seeing this slush. It is coming from the manhole and coming up from underground. It is running from one end to another street. This is overbearing and why are there representations cutting ribbon and no one is coming to see what is happening here? Why do we the citizens have to vote and then beg to get some assistance?” one resident lamented.
HDC responds
The Express contacted the Housing Development Corporation (under which sewage management in the Tarodale housing development falls) to ask if anything could be done to assist residents.
In a response sent on Saturday, the HDC acknowledged the situation and apologised to residents.
“The HDC wishes to apologise to the residents of Harmony Avenue, Toradale Hills, Phase Two, Tarouba who have been affected by storm water getting into and overflowing the manholes in their community,” the corporation said.
The HDC said that it was made aware of the situation on Friday and that by Saturday a team had been dispatched to fix it.
“Yesterday 27th May 2022 when this issue was brought to the corporation’s attention, a team from the HDC was dispatched to fix it and is at the community today 28th May 2022 to ensure there is a permanent resolution to rectify this problem shortly,” it said.