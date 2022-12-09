Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson yesterday ripped into LMCS Construction supervisor Dexter Guerra with intense questioning, as he argued that LMCS cut corners in doing its job.
Further, he said the company did not have a viable rescue plan when the divers were sucked into the pipeline.
Day seven of the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy took place at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, where Peterson grilled Guerra to the point where he admitted LMCS’ rescue plans had risks.
Peterson also revealed that commercial diver Conan Beddoe had concerns about radiation exposure should he go in to rescue the divers, and had asked Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to give assurance that they would pay his medical bills for 20 years should anything happen.
Peterson: You ever hear about something colloquial saying about cutting corners or half-baked? I want to suggest to you that the plans that you all developed on that Friday evening were half-baked.
Guerra: Okay, we didn’t do anything to help the guys, then?
Peterson: I didn’t say that.
Peterson also grilled Guerra as to whether the Coast Guard prevented divers from going into the pipe, and Guerra said that diving continued even though there were instructions from Paria to not dive because of safety concerns.
Guerra said Paria’s terminal operations manager, Collin Piper, instructed that there was to be no diving into the chamber and the pipe.
Peterson said his understanding is that Piper never gave instructions about no diving into the chamber.
Peterson pointed out that diving continued.
Guerra: I was instructed while hearing Mr Boodram knocking and bawling in the chamber that no one was to go in the chamber and I myself said that I don’t care what anyone says, I am hearing my colleagues in there hoping that is everybody and that I was going to get them.
Peterson: Don’t convey to the commission that you obeyed what Mr Piper said... the fact is you ignored it and you all continued.
Risk assessment
Guerra testified that the initial rescue plan involved him and diver Andrew Farrah—with Farrah going in to rescue and he on stand-by in the hyperbaric chamber.
He said there was another rescue plan, which he was not involved in, with Kazim Ali Sr, Andrew Farrah, Conan Beddoe and Michael Kurban.
Peterson pressured Guerra on his initial rescue plan to point out there was no standby diver in that plan, to which Guerra admitted this plan was risky.
Peterson: After a risk assessment, that would not be an approved plan? It will not be, just say that. Be frank with us.
Guerra: Under normal circumstances, no.
Peterson also noted that the second “plan” involving the other divers was aborted, as Beddoe had concerns about Kurban’s mental state and his own safety.
Peterson also pointed out that neither Paria nor the Coast Guard stopped these men when they went into the chamber.
Peterson noted that Beddoe is a professional diver who was trained in Scotland.
Peterson: Do you know that Mr Beddoe was concerned about diving into the pipe, even on the Sunday because of the possibility of radiation coming from that line?...and he wanted Paria to give him an undertaking that if anything go wrong with him, they would pay him for the medical bills for the next 20 years?
Guerra: I don’t know that.
Demoted for removing badge
CoE chairman Jerome Lynch interjected, saying radiation is everywhere—in the minerals of the earth— and the question in this case is whether it can be released and on what basis Peterson is making this point. He said he was not clear on the evidence Peterson was trying to make.
Peterson said it is a risk that a trained diver identified.
Peterson also referred to an incident on February 18, 2022, where Guerra removed a barge without authorisation and was demoted because of his action.
Guerra explained he moved the barge without a permit because of choppy weather conditions, and claimed he had permission to do so.
Peterson: But you got demoted because of that?
Guerra: Because nobody wanted to hear my side of it.
Guerra said LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Sr had agreed with Paria on this instance.
Peterson: Isn’t that the kind of thing that happened on the 25th when it was more convenient to remove the plugs?
Guerra countered that the same thing (moving the barge) was done on the 25th.
Peterson again pressed Guerra about the convenience of removing the plugs.
He argued that the work involved removing the plugs and Peterson later pointed out that a tool could have been used to remove the inflatable plugs.
Peterson again reiterated that the work did not involve removing the plugs, as per discussions at the tool box meeting prior to the job.
The CoE is tasked with investigating the diving tragedy which claimed the lives of Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; and Rishi Nagassar, 48, who were sucked into the pipeline whilst conducting maintenance works on February 25, 2022. Christopher Boodram, 36, is the sole survivor.