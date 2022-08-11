Police found an AR-15 rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition at an abandoned building in Ste Madeleine on Wednesday.
During the anti-crime exercise, officers of the Southern Division went to the abandoned two-storey structure where they searched the premises around 5.45 p.m.
This resulted in the discovery of the rifle loaded with a magazine containing 12 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Winchester, Supt Rampath, Supt Carty, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Philip and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.
It was on Wednesday that officers of the Northern Division found an AR-15 rifle and a quantity of ammunition at the home of an El Dorado couple. The two suspects were arrested in connection with that find.