A loaded firearm was found in bushes in the Tunapuna area, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Officers of the North Central Division, conducting an anti-crime exercise around 12:30 a.m, searched a bushy area where they discovered a firearm loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition.
The same party of officers continued their searches and subsequently found a Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.
During the exercise, a 27-year-old man of Belmont was arrested for possession of camouflage clothing, while a 21-year-old of Curepe was detained in connection with gang-related offences.
Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise included officers of the North Central Task Force, Areas West and East and the Canine Branch.