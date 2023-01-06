Two people were arrested and two firearms and quantities of ammunition seized by officers during anti-crime exercises.
Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) went to Leotaud Street, Laventille, between 3 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on Friday, where they stopped and searched a 25-year-old male suspect.
The search resulted in officers finding one Taurus pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition in his possession.
The suspect was arrested in connection with the find.
In the second instance, officers of the North Eastern Division (NED) Intelligence Unit conducted an exercise between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday in the Morvant, San Juan, Barataria and Santa Cruz areas.
During the exercise, officers stopped and searched a male suspect, and this resulted in a Beretta pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition being found in his possession.
The suspect was arrested in connection with the find.
Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Edwards, acting Supt Ravenales and ASP Singh and included officers of the NED Task Force.