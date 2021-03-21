POLICE detained a suspected getaway driver yesterday hours after a robbery of used car parts shop in Febeau Village, San Juan yesterday.
Police said that shortly before noon two men wearing bandanna as masks entered the compound located off Saddle Road, San Juan opposite the Febeau Government school where they announced a hold-up.
The incident was caught on several closed circuit television cameras and a one minute twenty one second video was shared on social media around 2 p.m.
As the two men walked in they pulled out guns and ordered both customers and workers to lie on the ground. One of the men was heard saying, “anybody move, I will kill them today, who want to go home today?.”
“If anyone of alluh call the police, I will murder some of you all today,” the other one was heard saying.
Amid threats of injury the men were seen taking cash and demanding cellular phones from customers while ordering employees to hand over money from the business-place.
The men then ran from the scene and into a waiting Nissan Tiida.
A clear photo of the car was also shared on social media and within hours officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force detained the driver in Las Cuevas on the island's north coast.
Police also said that they know the two gunmen and their arrest was imminent.