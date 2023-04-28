SWARMS of locusts are moving across villages in south-east Trinidad, covering homes, vehicles and destroying farmlands.
For the past two weeks, residents of Agostini Village, Clear Water Road and Ecclesville in Rio Claro have been staying indoors, as thousands of insects invade their homes.
A family in Clear Water shared photographs of their front wall, lighting fixtures and fishing pond covered in locusts.
Local government councillor Shaffick Mohammed said the locusts were getting into houses and residents were reluctant to venture outdoors.
“This started two weeks ago at Agostini Village and moving up. The locusts have attacked villages in several areas, Clear Water and Ecclesville. It keeps moving around, houses are covered,” he said.
Mohammed said the affected areas were mainly agricultural lands and the forest.
“The houses in these areas are far apart, with agricultural lands in between. In one area, Triveni Trace, snakes started coming out to feed on the locusts. This is scaring residents,” he said.
Reports were made to the Rio Claro Demonstration Station Agricultural Office.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said spraying activities had commenced in the affected areas.
The Express spoke with an official at the Rio Claro Demonstration Station Agricultural Office, who noted that the locusts were fewer in recent days.
The official said, “The locusts are usually dormant during the rainy season so we have not seen a lot these past few days. But we are continuing spraying activities. The pesticide can only be used to spray forested areas, we cannot spray residential homes. It is not safe.”
The official added that an Early Childhood Care Centre in Rio Claro was affected by the locust infestation last week.
“We had to advise that they use household cleaners and sanitise the surfaces because we cannot spray with the pesticide,” she said.
In 2021, parts of south-east Trinidad were severely affected by the insects, swarming in by the millions, munching through fruit trees and ornamental plants, and threatening to destroy acres of crops in surrounding agriculture lands.
Cars driving through the area were covered by the insects, and people walking about the town were constantly swatting away the bugs flying about by the thousands.
The locusts got into homes, cars and businesses, and were resistant to insect repellents.