RESIDENTS of Moruga are hoping authorities would intervene as they currently face a locust invasion in the area.
The residents have been left with no alternative but to lock themselves in their homes as the locusts have prevented them from venturing outdoors. The locusts have been present for the past two weeks.
Thousands of locusts invaded the property of Kiel Auguste, at Cachipe Village, Moruga. The walls of his home and outdoor furniture were yesterday covered with the insects.
He told the Express it gets worse when the sun is hot.
David Garib, a resident of St Mary’s, Moruga, said: “Right now we can’t come out because it is all in the gallery there. We have to stay indoors.”
He also said the locusts had eaten several crops in the area.
Garib, 37, who grew up in St Mary’s, said the locust invasion has been an annual occurrence but he described this year as the worst he had seen.
He called for further action by the relevant officials as he said, while spraying took place the previous day, the locusts returned yesterday.