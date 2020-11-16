An infestation of locusts has led to Moruga farmers raising concerns over their ability to supply produce in the coming months.
Clyde Ragbir, president of the Moruga Farmers’ Food Crop Association, said on Friday for approximately two weeks locusts have been feeding on the crops at La Fortune Trace, Moruga, commonly known as La Savan.
He said, “They are here by the millions. It is so bad that some farmers have lost their entire crops. Some farmers lost already $20,000 and $30,000 in production. It is so bad that they have destroyed entire fields, you barely could recognise what was planted…After they feed on the leaves of the plant they are actually feeding on the stalks of the plant and, by extension, even on the fruit, for example, pumpkin and paw paw, they are feeding on the fruit itself when there’s nothing else to feed on.”
Ragbir said with their produce eaten, there could be shortages. “We are the food basket of South and there would be a food shortage coming in the months of January, February and March because this would have been produce which would have been for January, February and March.”
He added that the price of goods could also increase.
There are approximately 80 farmers who cultivate sweet potato, watermelon, pumpkin, corn, melongene, tomato, sweet pepper, paw paw, ochro, hot pepper, pimento, cucumber and bodi in the area which spans 1,000 acres of land. Ragbir said the locusts have destroyed approximately 600 acres of crops. He explained. “There are areas that farmers may not be able to farm during the rainy season which might be just probably about 25 per cent of the thousand acres, so we are looking at probably in excess of about 600 acres they (the locusts) have already fed on. We are talking about 600 acres minus from feeding the nation for next year.”
He added that the invasion of the locusts is beyond the farmers’ control. The group of farmers said while officials from the Ministry of Agriculture have been spraying the insects, this is not being done at the correct times of the day. They said the spraying is taking place at 7.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. but should instead be done between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the locusts area most active.
Ragbir said that after the locusts feed, they head into the forested areas to lay. He said a locust could lay up to 30 eggs. He called on those employed by the Ministry of Agriculture to spray the locusts, “to go into the forested areas and find the beds and destroy it, by so doing they will eliminate the locusts from coming back out in March month. If they do not do that then we will have problems.”
If this cannot be done the farmers have asked for the chemicals to be handed over to them to spray the produce themselves.
Nothing for Christmas
With the loss of their crops, the farmer said the upcoming season will be bleak. “We have no Christmas,” they said during the interview.
“We request that the Government compensate us for our losses during this Divali and Christmas (seasons) because we wouldn’t have anything,” farmer Leela Lalan said.
The mother of three added there has also been a challenge in relation to children’s online classes, “It’s affecting us drastically because with home schooling, devices are needed, Internet bills have to be up to mark and it’s hard for some of us to make ends meet.”
Indar Persad-Maharaj said sales were affected earlier in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said they now have to face locusts. “It’s severe, severe losses the farmers continue getting,” he said.
Cecil Badrie requested the Government provide a soft loan for the farmers to be able to replant. While not all the farmers agreed with this proposal, Badrie suggested, “We can go to ADB (Agricultural Development Bank) and get a loan with a low percentage…and help the farmers to be back on their feet again because it’s really, really hard…We put out a lot and the middle man makes more money than us, that’s why we are asking if we could get a soft loan to start over because we have nothing for Christmas.”
He said farming in the area began 50 years ago and many were third-generation farmers. He boasted of the area producing the sweetest watermelon and hottest peppers, having invented the Moruga scorpion pepper.
Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat told the Express that the ministry’s county office in Craignish, Princes Town, was aware of the situation. He added, “It is normal at this time of the year for the mature locusts to be up in the trees gorging leaves before heading off to the forest to lay. They die after laying. Getting rid of the eggs during laying period and the young ones before they can fly is an ongoing exercise of the ministry.”
On the issue of compensation, Rambharat told the Express, “There is no compensation for pest damage.”