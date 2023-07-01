Two United Kingdom nationals charged for the offence of Trafficking in a Dangerous Drug namely Codeine pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Musafa Melvana, 20, and Berkay Sahin, 32, both of London, were remanded into prison custody and are scheduled to reappear on July 20.
Officers on mobile patrol in Tunapuna on Sunday stopped a vehicle occupied by two men.
They searched the vehicle and allegedly found 163 bottles of Codeine Linctus. The men were taken to the station and detained. The following day officers executed a
search warrant at a bed and breakfast in St. James which was being rented by the men. There, they allegedly found 434 more bottles of Codeine.