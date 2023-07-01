Codine

Two United Kingdom nationals charged for the offence of Trafficking in a Dangerous Drug namely Codeine pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Musafa Melvana, 20, and Berkay Sahin, 32, both of London, were remanded into prison custody and are scheduled to reappear on July 20.

Officers on mobile patrol in Tunapuna on Sunday stopped a vehicle occupied by two men.

They searched the vehicle and allegedly found 163 bottles of Codeine Linctus. The men were taken to the station and detained. The following day officers executed a

search warrant at a bed and breakfast in St. James which was being rented by the men. There, they allegedly found 434 more bottles of Codeine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THE HAPPIEST ENDING

THE HAPPIEST ENDING

Five-year-old Jenysa Alleyne has been found alive - sitting on the banks of the Carapo River.

PrideTT: We just want equal rights

PrideTT: We just want equal rights

Pride Trinidad and Tobago (PrideTT) called on the Government yesterday to rewrite the Equal Opportunity Act to include the rights of members of the LGBTQI+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex) community.

Caricom bowls out YUMA

Caricom bowls out YUMA

MEGA-Band YUMA has postponed its Trinidad Carnival Launch 2024 originally set for tomorrow night at the Port of Spain Waterfront after being refused police permission ahead of celebrations in the capital for the 50th anniversary of Caricom.

Kamla to blank invites to Caricom events next week

Kamla to blank invites to Caricom events next week

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been invi­ted by President Christine Kangaloo and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to social events only with respect to Caricom celebrations next week.

However, the Express under­stands that Persad-Bissessar would not be able to attend due to prior commitments and will send a United National Congress (UNC) representative on her behalf.

Gunning for Gary

Gunning for Gary

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has warned of “grave and mortal danger” being faced by citizens from the United National Congress/Gary Griffith accommodation, saying the country would become “awash” with guns which would be used by one race against the other.

Speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in St James on Thursday night, Rowley said the UNC and the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Griffith were getting into bed with each other and were campaigning on the promise to give people more guns.

Recommended for you