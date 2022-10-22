flames

A Fyzabad pensioner died in a fire that engulfed his home early on Saturday morning.

Seepersad Singh, 69, resided in the upper floor of the wooden and concrete two-storey structure at Seeram Junction, at the corner of Mon Desir and Delhi Roads when the blaze broke out.

He lived alone, was not married nor had children, but relatives live nearby, the Express was told.

On the ground floor was a bar that was run by a tenant, police said, and that too was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but fire officers continue investigations into the fatal incident.

A police report stated that at around 2 a.m. neighbour raised an alarm when flames and smoke were seen emanating from the house.

The authorities were contacted and fire officers led by FSO James of the Siparia Fire Station, and FSSO Hernandez led a team from the Mon Repos Fire Station to the scene.

When the flames were extinguished, fire officers discovered the remains of the deceased in the upper floor of the two-storey structure.

