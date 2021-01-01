A gunman who decided to show off his weapon on social media on Wednesday, on Thursday had to give it to the police who saw the video and paid him a visit.
Detectives allegedly found a Sig Sauer SP 2009 pistol with eight rounds of nine millimetre ammunition after being alerted to the video.
In the video, a man is seen brandishing, what appeared to be an assault rifle.
An intelligence-led exercise was initiated by officers of the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit (EDSOU) who went to Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande, where at around 8.30pm, they intercepted a green Honda Civic motor vehicle.
Police officers searched the man and allegedly found the firearm and
ammunition.