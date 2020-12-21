Tonight is the night to look to the heavens as "the great conjunction" is set to take place just after sunset.
Two planets -Jupiter and Saturn will create a spectacle as it has been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky.
It has been nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this “great conjunction".
The phenomenal light in the sky is also being described as the "Star of Bethlehem" and "Christmas Star".
Astronomer Matthew Tung from CARINA (Caribbean Institute of Astronomy) told the Express that people in Trinidad and Tobago will be able to first see the planet Jupiter at sunset (5.49 p.m/6 p.m.).
He said the best view of both planets will start around 6.30 p.m.
He said the planet's will be low on the Western sky so make sure you view is unobstructed.
Tung said the planets set (go below the horizon) at 8 p.m.
"So make sure to make some time to see the view before then. While outside, also take the chance to observe the 50 per cent illuminated first quarter moon," he said.
Tung said the the closest approach of the two planets occurs tonight when the distance between the two planets will only be one fifth the diameter of the full Moon.
He said the view may be difficult with the naked eye for some.
Tung said a small pair of binoculars will allow you to see the moons of Jupiter, but you will need a telescope to see the rings of Saturn.
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 1610, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei pointed his telescope to the night sky, discovering the four moons of Jupiter – Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
In that same year, Galileo also discovered a strange oval surrounding Saturn, which later observations determined to be its rings.
These discoveries changed how people understood the far reaches of our solar system.
Thirteen years later, in 1623, the solar system’s two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, traveled together across the sky. Jupiter caught up to and passed Saturn, in an astronomical event known as a “Great Conjunction.”
“You can imagine the solar system to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the center of the stadium,” said Henry Throop, astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.
“From our vantage point, we’ll be able to be to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on December 21.”
NASA stated from our vantage point on Earth the huge gas giants will appear very close together, but they will remain hundreds of millions of miles apart in space.
And while the conjunction is happening on the same day as the winter solstice, the timing is merely a coincidence, based on the orbits of the planets and the tilt of the Earth.
“Conjunctions like this could happen on any day of the year, depending on where the planets are in their orbits,” said Throop.
“The date of the conjunction is determined by the positions of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Earth in their paths around the Sun, while the date of the solstice is determined by the tilt of Earth’s axis. The solstice is the longest night of the year, so this rare coincidence will give people a great chance to go outside and see the solar system.”