Ptown

The Princes Town District Hospital

Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old schoolboy, who was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital on Monday night, bleeding from a wound to the neck.

Tariq Toney, a Standard Four pupil, died while being treated at around 7.50pm.

He lived with his parents at Sixth Company Circular, Indian Walk and attended the Fifth Company Baptiste Primary School.

A report stated that hospital officials contacted the Princes Town CID, saying that a 12-year-old boy was taken to the health facility at around 7.08pm with a chop wound to the neck and unresponsive.

The child's mother, 39-year-old Jayloy Toney-Clarke, told police that she was in a bedroom while her husband and son were cutting coconuts outside their home at around 5.30pm.

Toney-Clarke said she called out to her son to take a bath.

The mother said a minute later, her son entered her bedroom saying "look what happen mum, look what happen”.

The child was taken to hospital I'm a relative's vehicle.

