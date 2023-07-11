Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old schoolboy, who was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital on Monday night, bleeding from a wound to the neck.
Tariq Toney, a Standard Four pupil, died while being treated at around 7.50pm.
He lived with his parents at Sixth Company Circular, Indian Walk and attended the Fifth Company Baptiste Primary School.
A report stated that hospital officials contacted the Princes Town CID, saying that a 12-year-old boy was taken to the health facility at around 7.08pm with a chop wound to the neck and unresponsive.
The child's mother, 39-year-old Jayloy Toney-Clarke, told police that she was in a bedroom while her husband and son were cutting coconuts outside their home at around 5.30pm.
Toney-Clarke said she called out to her son to take a bath.
The mother said a minute later, her son entered her bedroom saying "look what happen mum, look what happen”.
The child was taken to hospital I'm a relative's vehicle.