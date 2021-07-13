Within hours of learning of their living hell, ordinary people and those in positions of power began signalling help to change the course of the lives of eight children and their parents living in squalid conditions in a plywood house in Longdenville.
And with this outpouring of love and support, mother Kissoondai “Camini” Jagessar now believes the cycle of poverty her children were experiencing may be broken.
By midday yesterday following publication of an Express front page story headlined “Trapped In Poverty”, the Express was contacted by at least 100 people who pledged cash, food and household items for the family.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi also responded to the mother’s plea for assistance in obtaining birth certificates for eight of her children.
The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, through the Express, contacted the family in an attempt to assist with registration of births and application of birth certificates.
Jagessar said, “I cannot believe this is happening. I was embarrassed to come out and share my story because I didn’t want people to judge me. Now I am happy I did that. My children will get their birth certificates and they will go to school. I want my children to have a better life. I want them to get an education.”
Sleepless nights
The 42-year-old mother said she was stunned by the words of comfort and advice from strangers.
And by mid-morning, Jagessar said three people had contacted her for directions to deliver a refrigerator, stove and furniture.
“So many people are calling to drop off hampers and clothing for the children. And people want to drop toys and other things for the children,” she said.
A San Fernando school teacher has also offered to spend time with the children during the July/August vacation preparing them for school.
Jagessar’s children—ages 21, 18, 15, 13, 12, nine, seven, five and three—have never attended school.
“I tried to get them enrolled in a school in the district but they have no birth certificates,” she explained.
Her 21-year-old daughter, a mother of a four-month-old baby boy, recently obtained her birth certificate. She now lives next door in a one-room shack with her husband and child.
Jagessar said she was worried that her children will continue the cycle of poverty and prayed for an intervention. “I would have sleepless nights thinking of what will happen to my children. How people will take advantage of them because they poor. I didn’t want that for them. But the truth is, I did not know what to do,” she said.
Jagessar thanked president of the Single Fathers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Rhondall Feeles, who had attempted to assist her in obtaining birth certificates.
Her husband, Gangaram Ramcharan, 60, who supported the family on his $900 weekly income, was laid off two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jagessar said her family has been surviving on hampers and donations.
“It was extremely difficult. I did not know where the next meal was coming from. My husband is willing to work but nobody hiring now. Sometimes I would not eat anything because I want the children to eat,” she said.
The family has never applied for grants from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
Last week, the Express visited the family’s home and witnessed the family living in conditions that threaten their health and safety. Jagessar said she was aware that the conditions were not ideal for her young children “but it is the best I can do”.
The family is also seeking assistance to renovate the home. “We wanted to build a little extension so the children will have more space,” the mother said.