A Lopinot man who allegedly stabbed his son on Father's Day, was arrested.
Parish Rahim, 59, of Toni Ravine Road, was charged for the offence of wounding with intent.
Rahim appeared in a virtual hearing on Tuesday before Senior Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay and was granted $60,000 bail with a surety.
It is alleged that on Sunday, the victim and Rahim were celebrating Father’s day at their home when they had a disagreement.
Police said the the victim allegedly pushed Rahim, then walked away.
Rahim allegedly followed, a knife and stone in his hands.
Rahim allegedly threw the stone, which struck the victim, who fell to the
ground.
The father also allegedly stabbed his son, then he ran off into the nearby bushes.
Relatives contacted the police and officers of the Arouca Criminal
Investigation Department (CID) responded to the incident.
The victim was taken to the Arima Hospital.
Rahim later surrendered to the police and charged for the charged with the offence by PC Scott.