A man was killed and his neighbour wounded after gunmen opened fire at Lopinot on Tuesday night.
Richard Miller, 36, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital.
His neighbour, Nicholas Gopaul, 24, was shot in the leg and was hospitalised in stable condition.
A police report said that at around 7.55 p.m. both men were standing in a yard outside their homes at Hosein Street when a white Nissan Tiida stopped near them.
The occupants of the vehicle shot at the men, then the vehicle sped off.
Residents took Miller and Gopaul to the Arima Hospital.
Miller died while receiving medical treatment.
Insp Pitt, PCs Maharaj, Guerra and WPC Edwards, officers of the Arima CID and Special Evidence Recovery Unit responded.
Fourteen spent nine millimetre shells were recovered from the crime scene.
The killing took the murder toll to 272.