Platanite Trace off the Rochard Road in Barrackpore leads to a maze of connector roads that give farmers access to their crops of corn, cassava and vegetables on land cut into the forests of southwest Trinidad.
It is also used as a dumping ground for garbage, poultry entrails and junk vehicles, and as a shortcut for people travelling to the Penal Rock Road.
The kidnappers of Ashmead Baksh chose this place as an undetectable hideout, prison, and when the ransom negotiation failed, as the place where Baksh would be tortured, killed, and discarded.
Sixteen years later, this village of shacks and low-income homes still carries the stains, and the shame of what happened here.
There are people here who have kept secret the identities of the criminals involved.
But it’s not too late for someone to step forward and say something.
It will bring little solace, but former member of parliament for Naparima and minister of community development in the former People’s Partnership government Nizam Baksh would like to know who did this to his son, and why.
Police say more than 60 people were questioned and five suspects were detained in the investigation.
But no one was ever charged.
Police were told that the kidnapping was planned three months before Baksh was called out of his Rochard Douglas, Barrackpore home on May 16, 2004.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, Nizam Baksh said someone had called his son’s cellphone numerous times that week asking that he visit a site in Platanite Trace to construct a pond.
He said, “What they did was they were calling him a number of times to visit a jobsite in the Platantite area but he was busy doing some jobs on the outside. It so happened that on that Friday afternoon they came home early and he sent home the workers. He said he will go and visit the site. That was the end of him there.”
Ashmead was a civil engineer and the managing director of his company Aber Equipment Rentals and Services.
The small business involved rural road construction and preparation of agricultural land.
A $5 million ransom demand was made for his return.
It was never paid.
His father said, “I remember that day so well. It was a Friday and I was in Parliament. When I came home my daughter told me Ashmead came home and said he going to a site visit and he has not returned and they were suspicious. We immediately contacted the police.”
Ashmead was found dead two days later, six kilometres away from his home.
Officers were told that he was killed after the search party began closing in on their forest hideout.
The 30-year-old was chopped several times, shot twice in the back of the head and an attempt was made to burn his body on Platanite Trace.
His life changed
Following his son’s death, Baksh said life changed for him and his wife, Latiffa.
“We had to make some changes to our normal living in that he was the one who was living with us and looking after us to some extent. He promised in older times he will look after us completely. It created a lot of hope and we were looking forward to that,” he said.
Baksh said he had four children, two girls and two boys.
But it was Ashmead who showed interest in the family construction company.
“He was doing pretty good and made a name for himself in the business. He was quite fair to people and it was only after his death I realised he was quite good to people,” he said.
It is this social work, Baksh said, that keeps him busy these days.
“Even though I am out of politics completely, I still do social work and religious work. This keeps me busy,” he said.
A devout Muslim, Baksh believes his son’s case has “gone too cold”.
“We are leaving that up to God, we don’t see anything coming out of this but we all know the day of judgement will come for all of us and those who doing wrong things will be judged accordingly,” he said.
Protest
Back in 2004, Baksh had led a march against violence in Barrackpore.
His family and residents called for justice in Ashmead’s gruesome death.
And the following year, when the Death March was held through the streets of Port of Spain, Baksh was at the forefront.
The Death March lasted seven hours, as at least 10,000 people protested the rising crime rate and government’s failure to bring it under control.
Earlier this year, when the country united in the fight against crime following the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt, Baksh joined the movement.
“I did attend the vigils and joined the movement. I have been collecting names on behalf of the movement and the response has been tremendous,” he told the Sunday Express.
Baksh said he was heartbroken by Bharatt’s death.
He said, “Her father has to be strong. You have to remember God is in control and you have to depend on him and he will take care of the situation and give us the encouragement to move on. He will make us strong and we have to believe and have faith in God regardless of the religion we belong to. This is what we used. We are attached to the mosque, helping others. But it often comes to our mind. It hurts a lot.”
Baksh said he was saddened by the rising crime rate in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said candlelight vigils were not enough and called on Government to get serious.
“The Government needs to look at the situation in this country and come up with solutions. We have young people who are most likely dropouts from schools so we have to do something about the education system. These people should be trained in some skills and craft and so, so these people can earn a livelihood but they get used to this,” he said.
The Sunday Express visited Platanite Trace, Barrackpore, last week where residents recalled the incident.
In the house located closest to the scene, lives a woman who still remembers that morning when Ashmead’s body was found. The image of him lying face down on the roadside, one leg raised “in a running position” is still clear in her memory.
“I know it was around Mother’s Day. I remember it well. We had just moved here and this road was dirt, it was not paved yet. The night before the body was found we had gone to our garden and passed that place around 7pm and we did not see anything,” she said.
The woman believes Baksh was taken to the location overnight.
She said, “The next morning a farmer was going to his land and he saw the body. He called the police and then the man’s family came. I saw the body. It was burnt and he was lying face down on the grass on the roadside. They wanted his body to be found.”
The woman described a gruesome scene of how undertakers used a shovel to remove the remains and how the body was taken away in a garbage bag.
She said there was a police search in the area the day before but villagers were not informed of what was happening.
“It was very heartbreaking. But we were talking about it afterwards and we were disappointed that the police did not inform the farmers in the area because we know the area and we would have searched too,” she said.
The woman said she was pleased with the way the police handled the Andrea Bharatt case, allowing hunters to join in the search.
“You see how they addressed the Bharatt case? That is what they supposed to do, tell people. Alert people so they can say if they saw anything,” she said