Losing a child after carrying it to full term is devastating. It is therefore not unnatural for a parent to have questions on what went wrong.
This is the case of first-time mother Sharleen Singh, 26. Twenty-four hours after a horrific delivery, Singh said her baby boy was pronounced dead.
Singh is now questioning whether her child was a victim of negligent medical treatment.
The autopsy report states the baby died from multi-organ failure and Group B Streptococcus Bacteremia. The autopsy was performed at the Eric Williams Medical Science Centre.
Group B Streptococcus Bacteremia in newborns, according to medical records, is an infection acquired through direct contact with the bacteria while in the uterus or during birth. It states that the gestational bacterial infection is transmitted from the colonised mother to her newborn.
The baby boy was laid to rest on October 14, the day of his expected birth. And he would have been named Liam Daniel Maharaj.
In an interview with the Express last Friday, Singh said she and her husband, Mahendra Maharaj, were excited about the pregnancy and “sacrificed” to create a safe and comfortable home for their first born.
“I went all out for my baby boy. Throughout my entire pregnancy my husband and I sacrificed and renovated our home, making it safe and comfortable enough to welcome our baby. We also built up his little room. While I was in the hospital my husband was finishing paint his son’s room in blue and hanging up blue curtains,” she said.
Excessive force
Singh said she experienced a healthy pregnancy and in the later stages was prescribed medication for “fluctuating blood pressure”.
She said she was admitted to the Sangre Grande Area Hospital and labour was induced on October 4.
“I was 39 weeks pregnant. My water bag ruptured the following day and I was advised to organise my baby’s clothing. I was so excited and even through contractions I was smiling. The doctors told me I was handling the pains well and my baby and I were perfect,” she recalled.
Singh said during the delivery she began experiencing chills and was informed that the baby was in “distress”.
“The midwife said we might have to do an emergency C-Section but I was told to continue pushing. The baby was not moving and the doctors said they will have to do suction. There was a lot of excessive force and at one time the suction cup popped off and flew to the ground. They picked it up and put it back in me,” she said.
Singh said the baby’s heartbeat was now irregular and she was handed a permission form to have a C-Section.
“After the surgery I woke up with a smile on my face, after all I had been through. I asked to see my baby. I was told he was on the paediatric ward. He was not breathing when he was delivered and in critical condition,” she said.
The following day, Singh said her baby was pronounced dead.
She questioned whether her baby could have been saved if a C-Section had been done at the beginning. The response, she said, was disrespectful and heartbreaking.
“The doctor turned to me and said ‘sometimes we doesn’t know and look how you have a cut on your belly’. I never imagined losing my baby,” she said.
No baby to feed
Singh was allowed to hold baby Liam and examine his tiny body. “There were bruises on his head and to the back of the head felt like it had fluid. He also had a fractured arm,” she said.
Singh claimed that she was informed that her baby suffered a series of seizures after birth.
“I have swollen breasts but no baby to feed. I have a scar to my tummy but no baby to show,” she said.
Singh said the feeling she experienced when her dead son was placed in her arms was surreal. “It was like my soul left my body. When he was on my womb I felt all his little kicks and flutters and I only got to hold him for a minute,” she said.
Singh has requested her medical documents and is demanding a thorough investigation into her care at the health facility.
Last week Wednesday, the couple met with senior doctors at the quality control department of the hospital on the matter.
Another post mortem
The Express reached out to Lisa Daniel-Charles, manager of corporate communications at the Eastern Regional Health Authority.
The ERHA stated, “Every loss of life is unfortunate. When a death occurs at one of the health facilities under the purview of the Eastern Regional Health Authority a mortality review is conducted as this is the standard operating procedure.”
The ERHA stated that the process was followed in the death of the infant and a post mortem was being done at another health facility.
“At this time the authority is awaiting the results. Qualified staff have engaged the immediate family and have offered counselling support during this difficult period,” the ERHA stated.