There was no celebration for Marcus Bruce and his two sons on Christmas Day as the family lost their home in a landslide that morning.
Bruce is yet to purchase gifts for his sons who are four years and two years old as the family has since spent time salvaging material to try to rebuild a home in a different location.
Although the land in Cachipe Village, Moruga, had been shifting for some months, Bruce said heavy rainfall on the days leading to Christmas Day led to further movement of the soil.
“The house started to sink. I had my two kids with me so we started to relocate,” he said.
The self-employed construction worker said he sacrificed and built the one-bedroom wooden and concrete structure for his children.
Bruce, 28, has since been staying with one of his sisters and her family a short distance away. While he is grateful, it has been challenging.
“We sleeping in the hall. We have to wait until everybody goes in their bed before we could spread our mattress to sleep. We have to get up a certain time because they have to get up to go to work. It is a little hard.”
Another sister, Kimberly Bruce, also lost her home four days before Christmas.
She has decided to stay by her mother in La Lune with her daughters, ages seven years and 16 months old.
Kimberly, who has also had to abandon her shop, lost her washing machine, bed and stove when her house collapsed.
“Their grandmother is where I’m getting the little help and assistance. If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t have had anything, we wouldn’t have had a Christmas.”
Both siblings are requesting materials to be able to rebuild their homes.
Their neighbour, Celia Loubon, whose home is on the verge of collapsing, is also seeking help to save her three-bedroom, two-level house. She said the situation began ten months ago.
“The more the rain falls, the more it just continues sinking. The walls inside the house started to crack.”
Loubon has lived in the area for the past 24 years has children ranging from 21 to seven years old. She said officials from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) visited.
Another shop owned by Lynette Cooper, 58, is also at risk of being lost in a landslide.
Cooper said the shop is her only means of income.
Call for retaining wall, drain
Bruce, who has lived in the area for the past 15 years, said there has always been stone baskets to keep the land from slipping. He however said a retaining wall was needed.
Moruga/Tableland Member of Parliament Michelle Benjamin said the landslip was caused by run-off water from the main road.
“It’s basically a Ministry of Works situation that they have not addressed. This was supposed to be addressed in the $178 million that was allocated to the Moruga Main Road. This is one of the outstanding projects; a drain was supposed to be done on that stretch of the roadway,” she said.
She added that a project has been ongoing under the Ministry of Works Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit, but homes are now being lost.
She said Bruce’s information had been sent to relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Social Development, the National Commission for Self-Help and the Housing Development Corporation.
Benjamin also said she is attempting to ascertain whether he can receive emergency housing.
In the meantime, she is trying to allocate materials for the temporary home. Her office has also distributed food items to the family.
Councillor for the area Joseph Lorant and members of the Princes Town Regional Corporation’s disaster unit also visited Bruce. Lorant said the disaster unit conducted its investigations, and food items will be handed over to Bruce through his office.
He is also trying to organise a mattress for Bruce and his sons.
Anyone willing to assist can contact Bruce at 360-8339.