A man who police and family members thought was missing has been found in prison.
Ronnie Lightburn, 53, of Gasparillo, was sentenced on April 30 to serve two years for narcotic possession.
His family members were not informed of his arrest, court appearance or sentence, and when they could not find him, they filed a missing person report at the police station.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) issued a bulletin last week for the public to assist in the search for Lightburn and contact them for information on him.
This week, the family received information that Lightburn had been in jail for almost two weeks.
A police report on Lightburn’s arrest said that PC Superville was on mobile patrol along Caratal Road when he saw him.
PC Superville confronted Lightburn and a search revealed that he had one cocaine “rock” in his possession.
Lightburn was charged with possession of cocaine and appeared in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate.
He was sentenced to jail, with his date of release on August 29, 2022.