MISSING Valsayn fisherman Stefan Gangoo may be lost at sea or land, and his mother is asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.
Stefan, 28, of Spring Village, was last seen by his family on December 23 when he dropped off his father’s car at his home.
His mother, Nesha Gangoo, said that she last spoke to him that day around 10.30 a.m. and she expected that he would return to their home.
However, when he did not turn up and she went looking for him, his friends later told her that they think he went out to sea.
“It is a tough situation because I do not know if his last movements were on land or at sea. I contacted the Hard Grounds Hunters and Rescue Team and they contacted the Coast Guard about the report. I made a report to the police. I hope that the police can work together with the coast guard to get results”, said the mother.
“Usually when he goes to fish, it is for the day and he would come back at a reasonable time, he does not stay out late. I even thought he may have been at his friend’s house for the holidays, chilling out and he would come home. But I called his phone a few times and when I did not get any answers, I got worried that something is wrong. He is my first born or four children, and he is still a baby in my eyes.”, said the mother.
Stefan was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt and a blue jeans three quarters pants, with a pair of slippers.
He is approximately 176 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall, brown skinned, with slim build, and wears a short hairstyle with a short beard.
Anyone with information can contact 999, 911. 555, 800-TIPS, or the St Joseph Police Station at or send information via the TTPS app.