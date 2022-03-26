A Mayaro boat captain who has not returned to shore after a fishing expedition earlier this week at Guayaguayare has been reported missing.
Police were told that Ronaldo Morales, also known as ‘Justin’, of Maloney Road, Mayaro, was last seen on Thursday morning at sea pulling up a fishing net.
A police report said that boat owner Marcus Garcia, 42, of St Anns Road West, Radix Village, visited the Mayaro Police Station on Thursday at around 11 a.m. and reported Morales missing.
Garcia told police that Morales, a boat captain, took his (Garcia’s) fishing vessel TFN 5306 a 32-feet vessel equipped with a Yamaha 75 four-stroke outboard engine out to sea on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.
Garcia reported that Morales left the Guayaguayare Fishing Port with the vessel and engine alone on a fishing expedition and was expected to return around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
The boat owner said the vessel and Morales were seen by other fishermen at around 6 a.m. on Thursday in the vicinity of Mora Platform off Indian Bay, Mayaro.
The fishermen said that Morales was seen pulling up a net from the water.
Hours later when he did not return to shore, a search party of fishermen was deployed to from the fishing port to search for Morales but he nor the boat were found.
Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard have been informed of the report.