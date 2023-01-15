lost

THE search for two hikers who went missing in the Aripo forest on Saturday night ended with relief and success on Sunday when they emerged from the forest shortly before midday.

At around 11.15 a.m., Garnet Alfred and Akeil Cooper emerged from the Heights of Aripo with minor injuries.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) who were part of the search and rescue mission, said they were informed that Alfred and Cooper started their hike at the end of the Heights of Aripo Road at about 6 a.m. on Saturday and were expected to return later in the evening.

When they did not, an alarm was raised and members of the HSRT, police, fire officers and villagers went out on a search and rescue mission for them.

At about 6 a.m. today, Inspector Jugmohan of the Arima Police Station and Corporal Singh of the Valencia Police Station contacted various search teams and the search teams were coordinated by TTPS Eastern Division, Acting Fire Service Officer Dumas and HSRT Captain Vallence Rambharat..

The TTPS and Aripo villagers were assigned a trail from Heights of Aripo to Hollis Reservoir, the Fire Services Search and Rescue Unit another similar trail and HSRT was assigned to search from Hollis Reservoir to Heights of Aripo.

By 11.15 a.m., the search teams were contacted and informed that Alfred and Cooper had emerged from the forest.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

THE Road Rehabilitation programme yesterday rolled into Manahambre Road in Princes Town, where just over one kilometre of the roadway was paved at a cost of $1.5 million.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was on hand as the steamrollers put the final touches on the newly paved road.

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

ACTING Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has refuted rumours on social media that there was a Covid-19 “scare” at the Police Academy in St James.

While the acting Commissioner con­firmed that four recruits recently tested positive for the virus, she said they have been placed “in isolation with others, based on trace contact”.

Christopher said the recruits were inducted for training on January 9, and were all tested for the virus.

A constant state of fear

A constant state of fear

The 606 murders reported in 2022, as well as increasing numbers of crimes have caused a serious impact on the mental health of Trinidad and Tobago’s population.

The Sunday Express spoke to clinical and counselling psychologist Nidhi Kirpalani who believes the psychological impacts of crime on adults and children are often overlooked in this country.

This includes direct victims of crime as well as indirect victims such as those who know people who were targeted.

President knocks health care

President knocks health care

Outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes says the country’s health system is in need of visionary leadership.

She made the comment yesterday as she bemoaned the problems and challenges facing the public health sector.

She was delivering the feature address at the Presidential Symposium hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at the university’s St Augustine campus.

Recommended for you