THE search for two hikers who went missing in the Aripo forest on Saturday night ended with relief and success on Sunday when they emerged from the forest shortly before midday.
At around 11.15 a.m., Garnet Alfred and Akeil Cooper emerged from the Heights of Aripo with minor injuries.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) who were part of the search and rescue mission, said they were informed that Alfred and Cooper started their hike at the end of the Heights of Aripo Road at about 6 a.m. on Saturday and were expected to return later in the evening.
When they did not, an alarm was raised and members of the HSRT, police, fire officers and villagers went out on a search and rescue mission for them.
At about 6 a.m. today, Inspector Jugmohan of the Arima Police Station and Corporal Singh of the Valencia Police Station contacted various search teams and the search teams were coordinated by TTPS Eastern Division, Acting Fire Service Officer Dumas and HSRT Captain Vallence Rambharat..
The TTPS and Aripo villagers were assigned a trail from Heights of Aripo to Hollis Reservoir, the Fire Services Search and Rescue Unit another similar trail and HSRT was assigned to search from Hollis Reservoir to Heights of Aripo.
By 11.15 a.m., the search teams were contacted and informed that Alfred and Cooper had emerged from the forest.