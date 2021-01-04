This week’s Lotto Plus jackpot rolls to $8 million.
Lotto Plus is on a roll and Wednesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $8 million, the National Lotteries Control Board said in a news release yesterday. No one chose the winning numbers for Draw #2003 drawn on Saturday: 6, 10, 13, 14, 19 and the Powerball number 7, it added.
Three players matched five numbers to win $50,000; 22 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each;
187 players matched four numbers to win $250 each; 673 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each and 5,946 players won a free quick pick for matching three numbers.
The estimated $8 million Lotto Plus Jackpot will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.