GOVERNMENT has given the green light for the gaming machines of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) to resume on Monday, while retailers have one more week until they can reopen their businesses.
Both were suspended since May to slow the movement of the public to curb the spread of the potentially fatal coronavirus which had spiked during that month.
The lift of the restrictions were two of the announcements by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at the Covid-19 media conference on Saturday.
Deyalsingh called on NLCB booth operators to ensure that Covid-19 protocols were observed by their patrons.
“We urge owners and operators of these booths to ensure masking and that social distancing is observed. Please do not allow patrons to congregate around the windows of your booths and cause problems. Let us take this opening as a good sign of faith in the confidence in each other that we can do the right thing”, said the health minister.
To retail operators who can open August 16, Deyalsingh urged to use the coming days to fuel and support the Government’s vaccination drive.
The health minister said that last week over 4,500 people were inoculated, but the ministry’s wish is to see it increase to 10,000 or 15,000 as there was access and convenience to the jab at the mass vaccination sites, health centres, and drive-throughs.
“Use this week to get more and more of your employees vaccinated”, he told retailers. “If we can get these up to 10,000 or 15,000 it means that it will be safer to open on Monday August 16. “
To the public, Deyalsingh said, “We are asking the public who want to go into retail stores, we are cognizant that school is going to reopen soon.
Customers, you also have a duty to get vaccinated.”
The health minister pointed out that there was a disturbing trend worldwide in retail and business, that 90 to 100 per cent of the managerial staff were vaccinated, but at the ‘shop-floor’ level such as salesclerks were much lower ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
Deyalsingh joined with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram in expressing concern for the counties of St George East, Caroni, Victoria and Tobago to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and to have more citizens vaccinated.
The health minister said that it was projected that at least 500,000 first vaccines would have been administered to date, but the figures fell short to 415,000 which represents 30 per cent of the population.
“Everyone we vaccinate is a life saved. If we take up these vaccines now, in five more weeks we should possible be having to report no more deaths”, he said.