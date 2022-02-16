The first jackpot win of the year gave Trinidad and Tobago two new millionaires.
Two lucky players shared the Lotto Plus jackpot of $12,231,191.66 on Saturday, January 15, 2022, with the winning numbers 2, 10, 19, 21, 22 and Powerball 7.
One of the lucky winners spoke about their jackpot win.
“Our winner, who is a single man from West Trinidad, plays Lotto Plus and Cashpot frequently throughout the country. Though he usually plays his own numbers, on January 15 at Jubilee Lotto Centre, Main Road, Chaguanas, he said a “voice” told him to play the ‘Play Whe picks’ that he saw written on a sign at the booth instead.
‘Guided to the winning numbers’
“He followed the voice and was guided to the winning numbers,” a statement from the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) said.
“It’s a humbling experience,” said the owner of Jubilee Lotto Centre. “I thank God for his blessings.”
The lucky winner didn’t know he won until the following Tuesday when his co-worker told him that one of the winning tickets was sold at Jubilee Lotto Centre and persuaded him to check his ticket.
When he realised that he had the winning ticket, he was in shock and disbelief.
He called his parents to share the great news and his mother encouraged him with the words “be calm, drink some water and give God thanks, because what is for you, is for you”. The winner said that he is still processing the emotions accompanied with becoming one of the newest Lotto Plus millionaires.
Faced many challenges
Though he did not come from a wealthy home and faced many challenges with his family, his mother and father always stood by him, and with faith, they overcame all obstacles.
Looking back, the winner said he would not want to change a thing because he “had to have bad in his life to appreciate the good”.
Moving forward, he has decided to keep the incredible news of his win quiet.
He does not plan to celebrate in an elaborate way and will continue to work, using his winnings to help his family, invest in a business, buy a home, pay off his debts and eventually travel the world.
“The NLCB congratulates both our Lotto Plus jackpot winners on their life-changing fortune,” the statement said.
The winner also had one piece of advice to give other Lotto Plus players: “Have faith and all things are possible.”