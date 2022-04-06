Loving Ms Molly

If it wasn’t for World War II, Augustine Tardieu would likely have been the fabulously rich owner of a large portion of Scotland Bay, Chaguaramas.
Instead, when he was about ten years old, Tardieu’s family was evicted from almost 400 acres of land, compensated a pittance, and encouraged to leave at gunpoint, so the Americans could build their base in preparation for the Nazi advance.
Some of the Tardieus would end up settling in the mountain village of Paramin, where Augustine grew up to become a gardener and carpenter.
Meanwhile, the US soldiers would transform Scotland Bay into a place of wartime recreation, with tennis courts and a zoo, in a place off limits to locals.
The US relinquished the bases in 1977, but instead of handing back the land compulsorily seized, the government kept it for the State, and created the Chaguaramas Development Authority to find investors to transform the area into a tourist haven.
The Tardieus and other families would fight an ultimately losing legal battle to reclaim what they consider was unlawfully taken, with the matter reaching all the way to the Privy Council.
But Augustine says he would change nothing about his life’s journey.
That’s because he found something priceless there, in those Paramin hills.
He found Molly.
He told us last week: “I remember how I met her. I was maybe 18, 19 years old, coming back from the garden. And a little rain began falling. So I went to shelter by the shop at the corner. And she was there standing. We began to talk….”
Eyes for only each other
Molly remembers it too.
“I lived two houses away, and I went to buy something when I met him. He didn’t waste time. He told me he loved me.”
They never again had eyes for another.
Both were children to single parents, Augustine living with his father, Molly Rachael Romany with her mother.
The village was then only accessible by bridle trail used by people, and pack animals, to get to the valley in Maraval, where there was the Catholic school and church.
But Augustin, after a courtship, did the honourable thing, and one we would do well in to reintroduce in these troubled times.
On August 14, 1955, he dispatched a formal letter to Molly’s mother, writing thusly:
Dear Mrs Romany,
For the past few years I have been friendly with your daughter Miss Molly Romany, and have formed an attachment for her which I feel happy to state is returned by her.
I now wish formally to propose marriage to your daughter through you, and, if my proposal is acceptable to you, to visit her as my affianced.
As you know we are both young and so I ask you please to accept any proposal that your daughter and I be married in two years’ time.
I sincerely trust, and I in fact am assured that during the period of our engagement we shall get to know and esteem each other even more than we do now.
I remain,
Yours respectfully,
Augustin Tardieu
Two months later, and after much investigation and interrogation, Augustine got a reply by letter from Molly’s mother, who wrote to:
Augustin Tardieu Esq.
Maraval,
I beg to acknowledge the receipt of your letter of the 14th August 1955 asking for the hand of my daughter Molly in marriage.
I have consulted with my daughter and communicated the contents of your letter to her.
She has expressed the desire to become your wife so I have no hesitation in giving my consent to your marriage.
I am hereby expressing the hope that you will continue to bear towards my daughter, your wife to be, the same feeling that you presently have and bear towards her.
I therefore have great pleasure in giving my consent to your marriage to my daughter within the time prescribed by you and beg to ask that the blessing of The Almighty God be conferred upon yourself and future wife and that your union may be long and happy.
I therefore beg to remain, with pleasure,
Yours sincerely
Elizabeth Romany.
Three nicknames
Augustine went about the task of building a house worthy of Molly.
He purchased two lots of land at a cost of $108.
And because he didn’t have much savings, he worked and used his earnings to build, brick by brick, a house for her. Every door and window, he fashioned himself, every plank of floorboard hewed and sanded by hand, asking only for help with the work he could not do himself.
It took nine years before that marriage (December 1964) attended by a wedding party that all fit into two cars.
By then, Molly and Augustine were parents.
Together they would raise their five children (Heather, Peter, Spencer, Michelle, Fitzgerald) from the earning of his carpentry, building houses all over Trinidad and also helping construct his children’s homes, while also working the land growing Paramin’s famous seasoning, provisions and cabbage.
Molly is 88 years old and Tardieu was 90 years old last August, living long enough to earn three nicknames – Peter, Pecco and Pr*cklal (“any name they call me, I answer” he said and we decided not to probe), and to see the road improved from a trail, to asphalt, to concrete.
And he is still driving his Toyota Land Cruiser, bought 41 years ago, along those suicidal roads cut into the mountainside, to get to his cropland.
The Tardieu home is in an enviable location, and from their porch, the couple have a view of Paramin’s three-road junction and its Carnival, occasional parang, Blue Devils, and the village drama.
Not that they care for any of that. They have one another, and those letters of proposal, to remind them of why.
