A Barrackpore resident was detained by police during day two of protest action over the poor road conditions at Rees Road on Tuesday.
The residents burned tyred and blocked the main road with debris from daybreak. The Express was told the woman was detained for disorderly behaviour by police who arrived on the scene to clear the roadway.
In a video posted to social media, the woman can we heard complaining about the issues affecting her village.
She is approached by a female police officer and told to lower her voice since it was "disorderly behavior" in a public place.
The female police officer gave her name.
When the woman responds by giving her name, she is held by the arm by the police officer and taken away.
The woman, who is the mother of one and grandmother of four, has since been released from custody.