Lu Ann Charles, 22, has a dream to pursue a university education in Canada and is hopeful that good Samaritans can help her make this a reality.
Charles grew up at the Christ Child Home in Diego Martin.
She was taken there when she was six months old and left when she was 16.
She is not an orphan as her parents are alive, but her mother was mentally unfit to care for her and her family felt Lu Ann would be safer and better provided for in a home.
Her family’s struggles were perhaps a blessing in disguise as she is the only child of four siblings to achieve tertiary education.
Now she has been accepted by the University of New Brunswick, Canada, where she wants to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
She needs approximately Can$40,500 to cover the tuition fees.
Lu Ann said she is passionate about creating, advertising and marketing, and sees herself blazing a trail of success once that door is opened.
She currently works as a cashier at StingRae retail store.
Lu Ann shared her story with the Express with the hope she can be assisted to leave Trinidad to fulfil her dream.
She said at six months old, the authorities took her from her Arima home after an aunt called child protection services.
She said there was a court order stating that she be placed in the home because of neglect.
Lu Ann said at the home, she had every comfort.
“Growing up in the home, they are my only family, I never felt any type of way being in a home until I went to primary school and I noticed other children with their parents. But being in the home in general was not a bad experience for me. There were a lot of caregivers, the person in charge and who is there to this day, Sr Arthur, is like a pillar in my life, she really believes in me. I feel like Sister is like a mom to me,” she said.
“At the home, there were challenges like when new children came to the home and you feel like they’re coming into your territory. I was the only child living at that home for a long period, nobody came for me, everybody else left and when new children came, I felt like they were coming to invade my home; I felt nervous and fearful that I would lose Sister’s attention. She and I have a mother-daughter bond in my heart,” she said.
She said she yearned for a family, but was always grateful for the love and support she received.
Against the odds
The home, Lu Ann said, ensured she was educated from the time she could speak.
She attended Mt Carmen Montessori school which is nearby.
She then went to Newton Girls’ RC Primary School and after writing the Secondary Assessment Examination (SEA), she moved to Corpus Christi College, located on the same street of the home.
Lu Ann said she then studied at the Roytec School of Business and Applied Studies where she achieved an associate degree in business management.
She got a job and worked at Massy Stores in 2017 as a wrapper/packer.
She said at age 16, her sister took her out from the home, signed a court order stating she would take care of her.
“She took me to live at her home with her husband and children. She could not afford it and sent me to live with my biological parents. I was in Form 5. It was difficult to go back and forth to school from Diego Martin to Arima; it was also difficult to transition from living in a home your entire life to going and live with your parents,” she said.
“I lived with my mom and dad until I was 18 and then I left and got an apartment.
It was very hard. I cried most days; it was very hard transitioning from having everything because people look at being in a home as not having parents, but we have everything in terms of comfort and care in terms of financial needs. To leave the home and live with my family who are not well off, it was very difficult, especially since I was in Form Five getting ready for CXC; they had no electricity at my parents’ home, it was not easy at all,” she said.
“It was also difficult because I did not have any relationship with my parents, so it was basically like living with strangers who birthed me. It was really difficult,” she said.
However, she said her father stepped up as a parent and provided her with the money to get to school.
Her dad works part-time as a security guard.
Her mother is still unable to provide for her.
Lu Ann said she never had the conversation with her family as to why they never came for her as she assumed they just could not take care of her financially.
She has three other siblings, two sisters and a brother.
Lu Ann said in March 2021 she got the job at StingRae and has been working hard to save.
Role model
She said her role in model in life is Sr Arthur, her math teacher.
“They had the belief in me, they saw my potential and that was enough for me.
They showed me that I have the ability to be a better person despite the situation I was in, I could still do something great. They did great as well and I look up to them,” she said.
Sr Arthur, she said, gave her the funds to submit her application to the Canadian university.
“Support is very important to me, being in home, you are usually alone, but when you have people who come into your life and show you that they believe in you, that is inspiring,” she said.
—Anyone wishing to help
Lu Ann can do so via
First Citizens’ bank, Tunapuna, account number 2817648.