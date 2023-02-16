Summit (TT) Luggage Co Ltd, headquartered in Guangdong, China, is the first mover to e TecK’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate in Pt Lisas.
Company officials Michael Chen and Sera Huang arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on February 3 to provide direct oversight of the customisation and completion of their 5,000-square-metre state-of-the-art factory shell, national investment promotion agency InvesTT said in a statement on Tuesday.
Summit (TT) Luggage is establishing a manufacturing assembly line to produce 90 per cent hard-shell luggage using polycarbonate and polypropylene inputs.
It will export products from Trinidad and Tobago mainly to North American and European corporate clients which include well-known brand names in the luggage and retail industries, the statement said.
Sekou Alleyne, president InvesTT, noted: “We are excited about Summit’s expansion to Trinidad and Tobago, as it highlights the increasing global investor confidence in the country as a manufacturing and exporting hub in the Caribbean.
“We have a huge investment advantage in nearshore manufacturing because of our geographic location between the Americas, alongside the easy access to consumers provided via our international cargo ports and trade agreements.”
Summit factory manager Chen said: “Many Chinese companies are moving their factories overseas and we chose Trinidad and Tobago primarily for its location so that we can easily reach our clients in the USA.
“The benefits for us are that shipments from here will take about one week in quick turnaround, in addition to the fact that it will be easier for clients sharing the same time zone to visit our TT factory for audits as they are close by.”
Summit Luggage was founded in 2001 and is said to be one of the leading luggage enterprises in China, with approximately 1,200 workers.
Its annual output is up to three million pieces of luggage and bags which are currently being sold in more than 80 countries.
Summit’s future plans for expansion in Trinidad and Tobago include greater industrial space and the application of plastic injection technology for luggage component manufacturing, InvesTT said.
InvesTT’s Investor Services team has been working closely with Summit (TT) Luggage to assist them with work permits, access to incentives, regulatory agency permits and post-construction approvals.
E TecK is the landlord for Phoenix Park Industrial Estate with the responsibility for construction oversight of Chinese contractor Beijing Construction and Engineering Group (BCEG).
The construction of the estate is the first project to be undertaken in the Caribbean under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.