As part of the ongoing healthcare and observation provided to Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley in Tobago, the assigned doctors took the Prime Minister from the official Residence at Blenheim to the Scarborough General Hospital at Signal Hill where he underwent an MRI examination to monitor his lung functions.
The Prime Minister has since returned to quarantine at the Blenheim Residence where he continues to be monitored and cared for by the staff of the Tobago Regional Health Authority.
On Tuesday, Rowley disclosed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
He began experiencing flu-like symptoms Monday evening and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.
He is in isolation and is under medical supervision.
Rowley was scheduled to receive his Covid-19 vaccine in Tobago on Tuesday.
Rowley, who is in the sister island for the Easter holiday weekend, was to be vaccinated at the Scarborough Health Centre around 2.30 p.m.
The Prime Minister had previously announced that he would be in Tobago during the Easter holidays and once the vaccines became available during that time, he would be vaccinated.