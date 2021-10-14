The men who killed 32-year-old Keshan Ramlogan on Tuesday lured him and his boss to Arima using a Facebook advertisement for a car that did not exist.
When Ramlogan and his employer arrived at Righteous Lane, Pinto Road, they realised it was a set-up.
By then, it was too late. Ramlogan was shot dead.
His boss survived a gunshot to the elbow and abdomen.
The killers got $12,000.
Ramlogan and the survivor, whose identity is being withheld for his protection, are from Barrackpore.
They were involved in the business of buying used cars to repair and resell, or to scrap to sell the parts.
A relative told the Express they saw a Facebook post for a Nissan B-15 car for $15,000 and called the “seller”.
The person said if they came with $12,000, the car was theirs.
So they drove to Arima on Tuesday and called for directions.
A friend of the survivor yesterday recounted what he was told.
“The seller had them driving around until they reach a road that they realise was a dead end. When they realise something was wrong and started to reverse out, four men come up from behind and start shooting at the back of their car,” the friend said.
The survivor told his friend that, in his attempt to escape, his vehicle crashed into another parked roadside.
“The gunmen come up on the passenger side and starting shooting into the vehicle. That is how they kill Keshan and shoot the driver,” the friend said. “They ask the driver where the money. He pelt out the money for them and they leave with it, thinking he bleeding and he would die.”
But the driver did not die.
He was able to drive to the Pinto police post, with his dead employee.
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope where up to yesterday morning, the bullet was still lodged in his lower abdomen, with surgery planned.
‘What will happen to his child?’
Ramlogan lived with his ten-year-old son at an apartment at St Croix Road.
Friends said his life’s focus was on his child.
“He would come to work at 6 a.m. and work as long as he had to, to make money to give that boy a good life. What will happen to that child now?” asked one of his employers.
Speaking with reporters at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, relatives of Ramlogan, who asked not to be identified, said his death had left them in a state of shock.
They remembered him as a “kind and loving” person, who loved his son.
“He didn’t tell us what he was doing or why he was there. We found out after. The crime situation in the country, it’s so dangerous. Too dangerous...I think the police have to do more. But what more, I don’t know. I don’t know what could be done right now. It’s too much for the past few days, just too many deaths. And honestly, there is only so much the police can actually do and where they can actually be. All I know right now is that his son, the family, we are all taking his death very hard,” a relative said.
Another said they were trying to keep Ramlogan’s son busy with activities because every time there was a quiet moment, he would start crying.
Beware online scams
In July, police arrested six people involved in an online robbery ring where consumers who responded to fictitious online advertisements on Facebook marketplace were scammed and robbed.
These incidents happened in the Central and Besson Street, Port of Spain policing districts.
Potential buyers responded to what was later found to be fictitious online advertisements which directed them to unfamiliar locations.
Once there, police were told, they were robbed of their property and cash.
The Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) Branch has issued several bulletins to citizens warning them of this online thread of scams and robberies.
Police are appealing to buyers to conduct transactions through legitimate and reputable businesses and online retail sources.
- Reporting by Alexander Bruzual