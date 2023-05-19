Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial has called for answers pertaining to the investigation into some $80 million for CCTV cameras.
She raised the issue in the debate of the Finance (Supplementation and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023, at the Senate sitting on Tuesday.
Lutchmedial noted that $76 million was being asked for as supplementation for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).
She noted that in November 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made an announcement that $80 million had been spent to acquire cameras.
She said, in 2018, the PNM Government made a decision to discontinue a contract which was previously held by TSTT for CCTV.
Lutchmedial said the acquisition of CCTV cameras has been plagued with questions and issues.
She said when they went out to tender, the SSA head wrote and said there was a “compromise” of the tender and it was scrapped.
It took the Government two years before anything else was done, she said.
Lutchmedial said a Request for Proposal (RFP) went out but the process was scrapped again in January 2021.
She said, in October 2021, they went out again and someone was selected based on that tender but “lo and behold it was announced that was passed for investigation. The country was left without any answers whatsoever about this contract.”
Lutchmedial noted that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at a political meeting, said that $80 million was spent on the cameras.
“Today, for the same things they were supposed to tender for, which is a data connectivity solution, we are being asked to approve a further $76 million without us even knowing what has become of the investigation? Who has won the tender? Is this an additional sum of money that is being allocated for a new tender? Is this a new contract? Who are the suppliers that are being awarded these contracts?” asked Lutchmedial.
She said the Opposition has raised time and time again the issue of corruption with CCTV contracts as she noted that some 700-plus CCTV cameras are not working while crime remains unabated.
Lutchmedial said in a country so riddled with crime one would expect the National Security Ministry to justify its needs for further supplementation as she noted that some $5.79 billion was allocated to the ministry in the national budget.
She said a further $128 million was being asked for in supplementation.
“Is there a deliberate attempt to under-budget every October and then come to this Parliament to seek a supplementation because you painted a picture that is based on a situation that is completely unrealistic? Are you just cooking the books and are you just delivering something to the population and selling them dreams?”