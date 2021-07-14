Audi2

Officers attached to the Stolen Vehicles Squad have recovered a luxury vehicle reported stolen in a robbery since August 2019.

The black Audi A5 was found parked at Luckput Street, St James.

The exercise was coordinated by W/Snr Supt Cooper, Supt Smith with ASP Morales and Insp Lazarus, and Sgt Ramcharan. 

The officers interviewed residents of the area and a 51-year-old man, who claimed to be the owner of the vehicle, was found.

audi1

Police checked the chassis number and found it was registered to a vehicle of the same make and model, but different license plate that had been reported stolen during a robbery with violence incident in the North-Eastern Division in 2019.

The alleged owner was detained by the officers pending further investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4-month-old is Tobago’s youngest case

4-month-old is Tobago’s youngest case

A four-month-old baby is Tobago’s youngest Covid-19 case.

This came to light when 13 members of a Tobago family were placed in quarantine after one of them, 65-year-old Watson George of Bon Accord, tested posi­tive for Covid-19 last month.

The bell rings no more

The bell rings no more

This is a time for joy and celebration.

So declared an emotional Kwame Jones, following the passing of his father, culture icon Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).

Recommended for you