Officers attached to the Stolen Vehicles Squad have recovered a luxury vehicle reported stolen in a robbery since August 2019.
The black Audi A5 was found parked at Luckput Street, St James.
The exercise was coordinated by W/Snr Supt Cooper, Supt Smith with ASP Morales and Insp Lazarus, and Sgt Ramcharan.
The officers interviewed residents of the area and a 51-year-old man, who claimed to be the owner of the vehicle, was found.
Police checked the chassis number and found it was registered to a vehicle of the same make and model, but different license plate that had been reported stolen during a robbery with violence incident in the North-Eastern Division in 2019.
The alleged owner was detained by the officers pending further investigations.