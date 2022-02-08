The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Quality Department conducted an investigation two years ago which detailed the circumstances that occurred when a bottle containing lye was used for a pelvic wash in error following a hysterectomy on Katherine Akum Lum but no one has been held accountable.
The report pointed to a number of failures and inefficiencies at the hospital from process issues, equipment, people and environmental issues.
Two years later, no one has been held accountable or disciplined for the incident that occurred and Akum Lum is left begging the NWRHA to provide the funds (US$116,000) for ureteral reconstructive surgery in the United States on February 17, 2022.
Akum Lum, who was then 51, went to the St James Medical Complex for a hysterectomy on June 12, 2019 and lye was used for the pelvic wash rendering the single mother, a former civil engineer, bed-ridden since.
Two years later Akum Lum is still battling to live, confined to her bed suffering with urine bags and tubes attached to her pelvic area when there was a report that clearly showed that concentrated sodium hydroxide was used and not sterile water.
The Express obtained a report dated December 9, 2019 which contained statements from a number of people, including the persons who were involved in the surgery and who testified that Akum Lum’s organs turned “black” in colour when the lye was mistakenly used.
There are photographs in the report of Akum Lum’s organs black in colour after the pelvic wash.
The report stated a sample of the liquid was tested by The University of the West Indies (UWI) and found to be liquid containing concentrated sodium hydroxide.
“The root cause contributing to this adverse event has ranged from process issues, equipment, people, environmental issues,” stated the report.
It highlighted the severe shortcomings with respect to usage of distilled water and recommended the development and implementation of a policy and procedural guidelines for the production, use, storage and disposal of unused distilled water at the facility.
What happened
According to the report, the consultant doctor indicated that after he performed the hysterectomy a pelvic wash of 500 ml of fluid (sterile water) was poured onto Akum Lum’s pelvis and immediately suctioned.
“An immediate reaction was observed in the lower abdomen/pelvis when a black/green discolouration was noted,” the report stated in reference to the doctor’s testimony.
The doctor stated an immediate “washout” was conducted with copious amounts of normal saline and a surgical consultant was contacted.
This surgical consultant in his statement indicated he was called by the doctor for advice.
Referring to the telephone conversation, he stated the doctor said “we just finished a hysterectomy and were in the process of washing the pelvis with water, which may have been too hot and everything turned black”.
The consultant stated he advised that the patient be observed and given 100 per cent oxygen and half hour later when he called back he was told her “bowel was pinking up and peristalsis was present”.
“Shortly after, he called again to say he was sensing a foul odour and asked if I can come. On arrival to the operating theatre I found out that the wash liquid may not have been water…,” stated the consultant who added there was areas of devaltilised intestine.
He stated he made a decision to perform a resection of the devitalised bowel.
Other medical practitioners also provided statements attesting to the blackish colour Akum Lum’s pelvic region turned after the lye was poured.
Absence of procedure
The report listed in a diagram the various factors influencing what happened to Akum Lum.
However, there is no answer as to how the bottle of lye or the bottle contaminated with lye found itself in the operating theatre.
With respect to the process it stated there is an absence of procedure for collection, receipt and storage of water. It added that distilled water bottles are not sealed for safety and bottles are re-used.
It added that the water distiller is kept in an untidy, unlabelled environment, that there is no control book for the receipt of water for the operating theatre and lack of roster for efficiency of attendants and staff.
The report also contained a statement from the biomedical engineer at the Biomedical Engineering Department who in a nutshell stated that the User Department is responsible for the cleanliness of the distilled water bottles as well as securing the water bottles after being filled at the lab within a reasonable time.
Social worker
The report stated a social worker visited Akum Lum who indicated since her surgery she had become incapacitated and heavily dependent on her nine-year-old son who is her primary caregiver.
The social worker stated because Akum Lum cannot move she has to remain in one place until her son returns from school. The social worker pointed to financial impoverishment of Akum Lum.
The social worker stated Akum Lum’s quality of life has changed and is having a negative impact on her and her son. She stated Akum Lum was suicidal but overcame this being faith based.
She noted when she visited that Akum Lum was partially dressed (top only) due to the tubes in her (bilateral nephrostomies).
There were incontinent pads on the bed which are used for seepages as well as to place the nephrostomies.
The social worker made a number of recommendations including providing a care-giver to look after Akum Lum so her nine-year-old son can be relinquished of this responsibility.
Pain and suffering
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Akum Lum wept inconsolably. She said no one knows the pain and suffering she faces as she criticised the authorities for treating her with disdain.
She said she is praying that she can undergo surgery in the US next week and that the US currency is provided to ensure an air ambulance is in place and all costs met with respect to the corrective procedure that may provide her with some return to normalcy in her life.
Akum Lum said she was unaware of the detailed contents of the investigative report that was conducted.
“For two years I felt they have abandoned me for something I did not cause upon myself. I am suffering with depression right now because of this. My dream is to have this surgery to get back my life. I have waited two and a half year for this. We took one year to plan this medical intervention,” she said.
Akum Lum said were it not for her attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, she does not know how she would have survived.
She cried as she said the attorneys for the hospital have been complaining of a shortage of US currency with one attorney saying in the courts that he went on a vacation and was only able to get US$300.
“He and his family have credit cards. Imagine he is showing off how he went on a vacation and I am here begging. I don’t have a credit card. I went begging Scotiabank to give me a credit card, they can’t because I don’t have a job. I have not worked. I used all my funds. If I had money I would not beg for my own life. I just want to do this surgery,” she cried.
She said the NWRHA provided some monies but funds were used for immediate care and replacing of tubes which is costly.
NWRHA responds
In a statement yesterday, the NWRHA stated it has made interim payments to Akum Lum amounting to some $450,000.
It stated it has agreed to pay for the foreign surgery and all associated costs (including the estimated hospital fees for the surgery, the cost of the air ambulance, the surgeon’s fees and the anaesthesiologist’s fee).
The NWRHA said it also agreed to pay the cost of accommodation and the cost of a caregiver whilst Akum Lum is abroad, adding it has been awaiting documentation from Akum Lum’s attorneys and foreign doctors to facilitate payments.
The NWRHA said it has already paid the fees to the surgeon and the anaesthesiologist. It said the cost of the air ambulance service is expected to be paid within the next few days and the NWRHA has requested the remaining funds from its bankers to pay the hospital fees, which it is currently awaiting.
The NWRHA statement differs from correspondence from its attorneys who indicated via letters that there was difficulty in accessing US currency and a request that Akum Lum’s surgery be postponed.