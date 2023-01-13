Almost a year after four divers died on its compound, Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd has done no drills or assessment into what to do in the event of a major industrial accident.
Chairman of the commission of enquiry Jerome Lynch, KC, said yesterday he was slightly disappointed that the company was waiting on his report, due in April, before acting.
Lynch was commenting at the end of the submissions made by Paria’s lead attorney, Gilbert Peterson, who spent more than four hours detailing the company’s position in relation to the tragedy—which was that it had no liability or responsibility for what had happened.
Peterson said the company’s response to the rescue of Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar was reasonable.
Peterson recommended stricter guidelines for scuba diving and a registry for resources to respond to similar emergencies.
But Lynch was not pleased that Peterson’s recommendations were restricted to diving.
He said: “Do you think that Paria might have carried out some sort of testing of their system since this event? That is to say that this happened nearly a year ago and the same people are in place. Whatever the level of confidence in those people might be, do you not think that they ought to have carried out a drill, a system of tabletop exercise of the issues involved here to see what might have gone wrong?”
And although Paria may not have accepted responsibility, he said, management would have been able to correct the potential flaws or ambiguity identified in the course of the enquiry.
Peterson responded that he was certain Lynch’s suggestions and recommendations would be applied.
Lynch replied: “We are going to write our report, we will have it ready by April. So you are going to wait until the outcome of this enquiry before carrying out anything is perhaps disappointing.”
Paria’s response ‘reasonable’
In his closing arguments to the commission of enquiry, Peterson said Paria’s response to the incident that ultimately led to the death of four divers was “wholly reasonable”, given the conditions under which people were operating on that day.
In a 12-point explanation, Peterson said in the context of the contractual arrangements between Paria and LMCS, the obligation to formulate and action an emergency rescue plan rested on the shoulders of LMCS, not Paria.
Paria, he said, was not legally obligated to play anything other than a supportive role to those efforts to rescue, and that between the hours of 2.45 p.m., when the divers were sucked into the pipeline, and 5 p.m., when diver Christopher Boodram was rescued, Paria was unaware the divers were inside the pipeline.
Peterson said following the incident LMCS personnel were generally uncooperative and hostile to Paria representatives.
He said there was no evidence that LMCS had a plan to rescue its employees.
“We keep hearing LMCS wanted to dive and Piper stopped them. Nobody said Paria had a plan and they refused it,” he said.
And, he noted, that although there were three divers willing to go into the pipeline, including Kurban’s son, it was not a sufficient number of divers to effect a rescue.
Despite this, he said, there was no evidence that Paria’s Incident Management Team leader Collin Piper physically prevented anyone from entering the pipeline that night.
And to suggest criminal prosecution of Paria and its personnel was outrageous, he said.
Peterson also submitted that there was no reasonable basis for the company to be faulted or made to bear liability, as it was LMCS employees who disobeyed the permit-to-work system outlined by Paria when the migration barriers were removed on February 25, 2022.
He said the permit to work, giving authorisation to LMCS, did not indicate that the inflatable and mechanical plugs were to be removed, triggering the Delta P event.
That issue, he said, was not discussed at the toolbox meeting prior to the work being undertaken, as suggested by LMCS employees at the evidential hearing.
He said Paria was also not responsible for the removal of contents from the No 36 Sealine Riser to facilitate the work being undertaken by LMCS workers on that day.
Peterson said Paria was unaware of how much content was removed from the line and was not required to monitor the operations.
It was revealed during the commission that LMCS was required to remove a 35-foot ullage on both risers on the No 36 Sealine Riser to facilitate the installation of two plugs, a mechanical and inflatable, for the works to be undertaken on the riser.
That content was expected to be monitored and stored in a tank.
Expert witness Zaid Khan told the commission the amount of content drained from the pipeline was inaccurate and the removal of the plugs by LMCS workers may have triggered a Delta P event, causing Ali Jnr, Kurban, Henry, Nagassar and Boodram to be sucked into the subsea pipeline.
Boodram emerged almost three hours later.
Lynch pointed out that outlined in the documents provided by Paria was that the removal of the content and the storage tank were to be monitored.
This, Peterson said, did not mean that someone was monitoring the amount of content entering the tank, but simply keeping an eye on the overflow.
Lynch said: “If somebody had looked at the amount being pumped out of that line, this was hundreds of barrels were removed from the line, I find it difficult to believe people working in the industry for years, people Paria employed and LMCS employees, that they would not have been alarmed at the sheer volume of material that was removed from the line in order to achieve an ullage of just 35. We have to consider a double-check. There has to be a purpose for monitoring the tank,” he said.
Lynch said he believed it to be a “failure all round” that no one had been monitoring the amount being drained to achieve the ullage required.
He added that he was “struggling to understand” how Paria did not know the quantity of content drained.
“We are not dealing with a minor discrepancy, we are dealing with hundreds of barrels more than should have been necessary. It is clear that it is capable of being measured, capable of identifying the source of the quantity necessary, and once made, that measurement for someone to stand by and say when it has enough,” he said.
Peterson said monitoring of the draining operations was among his recommendations to the commission, for an alarm to be sounded on reaching the required ullage.
“It wasn’t beyond the wit of man to have done that then,” Lynch responded.
Peterson said it was also not the responsibility of Paria to include the issue of Delta P in the tendering process.
He said given the LMCS stated method, the possibility of a Delta P occurring had not been foreseen and omitted from the company’s documents submitted to Paria.
He suggested that the issue of Delta P is considered and dealt with in future tendering processes. Lynch said the issue of Delta P should arise in all jobs related to pipelines in the oil and gas industry, and should be discussed in all situations.