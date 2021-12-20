Attorney Lynette Indrani Maharaj, wife of senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, has died.
She passed away in London, England today.
Her passing was announced in a statement from the office of Maharaj.
The statement read: “Beloved wife of Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, dedicated and loving mother of Kavita, Sushma and Ramesh Jr., grandmother of Olivia, Zara, Lawrence and Carlo and mother-in-law of Alexandra and Carl.
Beloved daughter of Ajodha and Dorothy Parsad, and sister of Joan, Jean, Krishna, Nita, Judy and Shastri.
A private in-person family funeral service will be held in London on a date to be announced.
The funeral service will be streamed live via video link to give Lynette’s many family members, friends and colleagues the chance to pay their respects.
No flowers by request.
Lynette’s life was devoted to her husband and children, her family and to helping people through her practice of law. An indomitable woman who will be greatly missed.
She was the Founder and Owner of Daltons Law Firm. A brilliant legal mind, over the last 50 years, she distinguished herself as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s top lawyers. She is one of the country’s few women to achieve the honour of Senior Counsel.
She was not only respected by her peers for her impressive knowledge, experience and skill in the law, but she was also dearly loved by them. She garnered a reputation across the entire legal industry for her integrity, honesty and fairness.
Please join us for a memorial service in Trinidad on Sunday 3 July 2022 to celebrate Lynette’s life. Details will be provided closer to that time.