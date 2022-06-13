DIRECTORS at M Rampersad Auto Supplies have sued the State for more than $1 million for alleged malicious prosecution.
Narish Rampersad and his wife Vashti Rampersad also sued under the company’s name. The business, located at Les Efforts East, San Fernando, has existed for the past 35 years and deals with the importation and sale of motor vehicles and auto parts, in particular pick-up trucks.
The lawsuit was filed last week by attorneys Michael Rooplal, Saira Lakhan, Jagdeo Singh and Amy Maharaj against the Attorney General.
In 2016, the Comptroller of Customs and Excise seized 48 vehicles from the company. The Rampersads were subsequently charged that in March and April of that year, they made two false declarations under the Customs Act in relation to two shipments of goods consigned to the company. The charges were laid in 2017 by Customs and Excise officer Dwight Questel.
At the close of the case, the claimants’ attorneys made submissions that they had no case to answer as there was no evidence that they had signed the declaration forms which were the subject of the charges. They averred there was no reason to lay the charges against the three defendants. The charges were dismissed in June 2018.
In the lawsuit, the couple claim that it ought to have been known there was no reasonable prospect of conviction but prosecution continued. They also claim that malice could be inferred.
In 2016, the couple filed for judicial review against the Comptroller of Customs and Excise and the AG in relation to the seized vehicle, car parts and documents. The comptroller and AG conceded liability and the couple were awarded over $2 million with interest and cost.
The issue of the couple being subpoenaed, as directors of Tanelka Inc, a company incorporated in the United States, to give evidence and provide documents before a Commissioner in the United States of America in 2017 regarding alleged violation of this country’s laws was also raised in the lawsuit. They said that the subpoena was pending at the time they were charged and that the charging officer was intent on prosecuting regardless of the information received from the authorities in the United States. This issue was challenged by the Rampersads and, in 2020, dismissed by a High Court judge. It has since been appealed by the State and cross-appealed by the couple.
In relation to them being charged for allegedly making false declarations, the couple are claiming damage to their reputation. The search and seizure back in 2016 was done at the business located near residences and other business places. The Rampersads said they faced humiliation, embarrassment, anxiety and emotional distress in light of the charges. They also said they underwent decrease in sales and incurred thousands in losses from travelling, meals and the paying of staff members for additional duties on days they had to appear before the Port of Spain court. Losses outlined also included legal fees.
A pre-action protocol letter was sent last September to the office of the Attorney General and while more time was requested to respond, none was received by the claimants.
The couple have sued for damages inclusive of $1,073,124.75 for malicious prosecution, aggravated and exemplary damages, interest and costs.