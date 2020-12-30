police car

A Macaulay man attempting to cross the highway near his home was killed on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified by police as 54-year-old Rajendra Mohammed, of Macaulay Trace.

A police report said that at around 6.45 p.m. a motorist driving a Nissan B14 was proceeding north along the Solomon Hochoy Highway when he collided with Mohammed, who was crossing the north-bound lane.

Police officers of the Debe Highway Patrol Unit, as well as Couva police responded.

A district medical officer pronounced Mohammed dead at the scene.

The body was removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital for an autopsy this week.

