A Freeport man was killed in a machine gun attack on Tuesday.
Angus Noel, 28, of Jogie Road, McCleod Trace, was struck multiple times and died in a car.
Police said that at around 11.15 a.m. Noel was standing along Arena Road when a man, armed with a machine gun, exited a silver Ad wagon armed with a machine gun.
The armed man opened fire at Noel, and he entered the car in a bid to escape but was struck several times.
The shooter returned to the vehicle and escaped.
ASP Sean Dhilpaul led a team of officers of Homicide Region III to the scene. Freeport CID and other Central Division officers also responded.