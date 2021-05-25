freeportkilling

Police officers at the scene of the killing of Angus Noel on Tuesday

A Freeport man was killed in a machine gun attack on Tuesday. 

Angus Noel, 28, of Jogie Road, McCleod Trace, was struck multiple times and died in a car. 

Police said that at around 11.15 a.m. Noel was standing along Arena Road when a man, armed with a machine gun, exited a silver Ad wagon armed with a machine gun. 

The armed man opened fire at Noel, and he entered the car in a bid to escape but was struck several times. 

The shooter returned to the vehicle and escaped. 

ASP Sean Dhilpaul led a team of officers of Homicide Region III to the scene. Freeport CID and other Central Division officers also responded. 

