Michael 'Mad Dog' James was denied bail on Monday as he faced the court on five charges.
James, 25, was charged with wounding with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
He appeared virtually before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay. James was denied bail and will next face a magistrate on April 11.
James was arrested following an extensive investigation on March 9 in Maloney, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated. The investigation was done after a report of wounding with intent which took place on February 20. He was subsequently charged by constable Horsford.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Paponette, Supt Edwards, coordinated by Insp Ward, supervised by Sgt Ammon and acting Cpl Ali and was conducted by officers attached to the Maloney Criminal Investigation Department.