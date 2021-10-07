Senior Counsel Martin Daly is calling on President Paula-Mae Weekes to “clear the air” following an allegation that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley visited President’s House on August 12 when the merit list for the position of Commissioner of Police was delivered.
In a statement yesterday, Daly said the President has remained silent on the issue, but the allegations have put the credibility of her office at stake.
“It is not surprising that this Government, which has lost its way in a fog of authoritarianism, believes that it can dismiss the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) as a trivial event for which it is not obliged to account. However, what does the President of the Republic intend to do?” Daly asked.
He noted a former member of the PolSC alleged that on August 12, the then-chair of the PolSC went to “the venue of the highest constitutional office in the nation where the chair was met by an unnamed public official, and as a result did not carry out the performance of her duty to deliver an agreed list of candidates for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police to the President”.
“This act of interference precipitated a collapse of the PolSC. Her Excellency has remained silent. With respect, if she values the credibility of her office, it is not open to her to avoid accountability with reference to what allegedly happened at President’s House on August 12, 2021. We are entitled to hold the Office of the President to a higher standard than the one that currently prevails in partisan politics. Do the right thing, please,” Daly said.
“Otherwise, if the President does follow the Government’s lead and simply proceeds with business as usual, we will soon pay for the failure of the Office of the President to fulfil its responsibility to disclose what happened on August 12, in order to unmask a constitutionally dangerous cover-up,” he added.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar alleged the Prime Minister was the one who met with the President.
She was speaking during the United National Congress’ (UNC) virtual meeting on September 27.
“I now have credible information that it was none other than the Prime Minister himself, Keith Rowley (who visited the President on August 12). The logbook at President’s House will show the visitors on that day, and I call on the President to please clear the air,” she said then.
All PolSC members, including chairman Bliss Seepersad, have resigned.