Magdalena goes on sale

THE 178-room Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, in Lowlands, Tobago, is up for grabs again.
The Government is now looking for an owner/international operator/investor for the hotel.
Earlier this week, special purpose State enterprise Evolving TecKnologies and Enterprise Development Company Limited (eTecK), which falls under the Ministry of Trade, invited expression of interest (EOI) submissions from suitably qualified internationally-branded operators/investors/purchasers.
The deadline for submissions is May 18 at 4 p.m., eTecK stated, indicating that interested persons must have a “financial and proven track record” and can provide a “structure that would allow for renovations, repositioning/branding and plan to improve the performance of the hotel”.
They must indicate interest in the following three options:
1. internationally-branded operator/brand operator of international renown who would also operate the hotel, or a third party hotel management operator with the brand being franchised.
2. investor for the property - strategic partner who will provide the capital investment and bring the necessary management and branding expertise. This option may entail the partner acquiring partial or majority ownership of the hotel via divestment.
3. outright purchase of the hotel assets.
According to eTecK, a combination of the three options can be explored.
Magdalena Grand was most recently operated by EFM Hospitality Solutions, a company based in Florida.
In October 2019, Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed at a post-budget forum that the Government was in talks with United States-based travel and hospitality conglomerate Apple Leisure Group to take over operatorship of Magdalena Grand.
Apple Leisure Group is the parent company of resort and brand management company AMResorts and its loyalty programme, Unlimited Vacation Club.
The deal, however, did not pan out for reasons not publicly stated.
The Express sought to find out yesterday what led to Government’s decision to seek a new operator/owner/investor for the hotel, but Imbert did not respond to messages and calls.
Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon told the Express that she would issue a statement on the issue today.
Magdalena Grand was initially opened as Tobago Hilton Golf and Spa Resort in 2000.
It was then closed in 2008.
In 2011, the property was upgraded and officially reopened as the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort.