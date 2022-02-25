Head of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) Diana Mahabir-Wyatt has taken “great offence” to allegations made about her by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds in the Senate on Tuesday.
She said she is consulting her lawyers on advice for “redress”.
Hinds alleged he had “caught” Mahabir-Wyatt “on the prowl recently in a bogus water scandal in St Ann’s”.
Hinds made the allegations as he responded to a question on whether the request made by the CCHR for access to the nation’s prisons would be approved.
Hinds claimed that Mahabir-Wyatt was an “ally” of United National Congress (UNC) Senator Wade Mark.
“The said Caribbean Centre for Human Rights is a local entity managed by one Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, an ally of the senator who posed this question, and who I caught on the prowl recently in a bogus scandal in St Ann’s...a water scandal,” Hinds said.
His statement caused Senate President Christine Kangaloo to rise and caution him about being careful when speaking about people who are not members of the Chamber.
Yesterday, Mahabir-Wyatt said in a letter to the editor that Hinds’ comments, which were reported on Page 8 of Wednesday’s Express, had been drawn to her attention.
“I take great offence to having my name associated with ‘a bogus scandal’ or a ‘bogus’ anything. It has further been reported to me that Minister Hinds, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, spoke on John Benoit and John Gill’s i95.5 FM radio programme, accusing me of leading a water protest on Hololo Mountain Road in Cascade, a report which appeared in the press as well.
“While I sympathise with the water problems experienced by residents of Hololo Mountain Rd, I do not live on Hololo Mountain Road. I did not lead a water protest of any sort in January 2022, nor was I present at any such protest,” she said.
“Minister Hinds chose to slander my name both in the media and in the Senate. I served this country as an Independent Senator for ten years and did so with honour. He has maligned my name by attributing a ‘bogus scandal’ to me and by wilfully and deliberately misleading the Senate about a village protest on Mount Hololo, using his parliamentary privilege of freedom of speech in the Senate to do so,” she said.
“There is absolutely no justification for him to do so. I am consulting my lawyers on advice for redress,” Mahabir-Wyatt added.
Mark yesterday “totally and comprehensively” condemned Hinds’ “unnecessary and unwarranted assault” on the good name of a former Independent senator who has made outstanding contributions to the country.
Asked whether he was an ally of Mahabir-Wyatt, Mark said he did not know Mahabir-Wyatt as an “ally of Wade Mark”.
He said he knew Mahabir-Wyatt as a “very responsible, patriotic and knowledgeable individual in the Senate”, and they both served during the same period at one time.
“We sat in the same Chamber, we were senators together and if she became an ‘ally’, it was merely because of our association with the Senate,” he said.