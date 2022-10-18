There has been a major rupture of a WASA pipeline spanning the Godineau River, near the Shore of Peace Cremation Site.
The pipeline has broken and the steel structure that supported it across the river, has fallen into the water. It happened this afternoon and water continues to spew.
The pipeline runs parallel to the old bridge along the road that originally continued to the Mosquito Creek.
Due to the collapse, boats will not be able to enter or exit the river.
The bridge is still usable.
People who have seen the water spewing have asked that WASA account for the colour of the discharge, and how many consumers will be affected.
WASA'S corporate communications department stated that the Authority was aware of the incident and has dispatched a team. An investigation is being conducted at this time.