A Malabar man has been charged with the murder of businessman Nicholas Mohith, who was shot and killed two weeks ago.
Andrew Sutton, 28, is scheduled to appear before a magistrate in a virtual hearing before the Arima Magistrates’ Court on March 25.
Sutton was charged with the offence of murder following the advice of acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul to homicide detectives.
Mohith, 31, was shot and killed around 4 p.m. on March 11.
He and his father were at their business place at the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, when they were approached by a man with a firearm.
As the man shot Mohith, the father pushed a table at him.
The shooter ran off and escaped.
Mohith was shot to the stomach.
He was taken to the Arima Hospital and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Sutton was later arrested and charged.