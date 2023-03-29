Esmond Byam, 73 of Malabar, was last seen on Saturday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the police.
Byam of Eagle Drive, Phase 3, Malabar, is of African descent, brown in complexion, approximately 185 centimetres tall and medium built. He is bald and has a grey goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a green short-sleeved polo shirt, a pair of multi-coloured short pants and a pair of grey slippers.
He was reported missing to the Arima police station which can be reached at 667-3563. The police can also be contacted at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.